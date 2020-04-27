CNY Couple’s Virtual 50th Anniversary Celebration Will Bring You to Tears

A Rome couple, together for 50 years, had to celebrate their anniversary apart. The special virtual moment will bring you to tears.

Harold and Antoinette (Toni) have been married for 50 years. With Harold at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, and Toni staying home to keep him safe, the couple was not together for their milestone anniversary. But that doesn't mean they couldn't celebrate together.

The staff at The Grand in Rome surprised Toni with a video chat from Harold. They even showed up at her home with 11 roses. The 12th was given to Harold. "It's not often The Grand gets to organize a 50th anniversary surprise for a resident and his beautiful wife."

The couple's daughter and granddaughter where even a part of the celebration on Facetime. "I can't tell you what this means to me," said Toni. "I could not have believed this in a million years."

"Best 50 years of my life," Harold said to his wife as he choked back tears. "Best 50 years of my life too," agreed Antoinette.

Happy 50th Anniversary, Harold and Antoinette!