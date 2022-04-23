When It Is Tea Time In New York, Head To These 15 Top Tea Houses

When It Is Tea Time In New York, Head To These 15 Top Tea Houses

Finger Lakes Tea Company, The Whistling Kettle, Skene Manor, Florrie Kaye's Tea Room, SensibliTeas, Tea Leaf Cafe via Facebook

Do you drink tea?

I came late to the tea party, I guess.  I have always been a coffee man.  Exclusively.  But just a short while back I started sipping a cup of tea once in a while.  And I liked it.  One thing that amazes me about tea is the variety of tea leaves that are available in the many tea shops and tea houses in Upstate New York.  You will see that on this list.

One of the tea houses mentioned here has more than 50 varieties.  Another has more than 90.  Still another on the list has the largest selection of organic tea leaves in the whole United States!  I guess if you can't find it there, well, maybe it hasn't been grown yet.

Of course in these listed tea shops you can also find all the extras that come with tea time:  tea pots, cups and saucers, whole tea settings, for sale, scones and tea sandwiches for lunch, tea parties for the young and old, and so much more.  Plus several on this list are tea shops located in some of Upstate's most beautiful and historic buildings.

So, when it is tea time in Upstate New York we encourage you to take a look at this list of 15 of the best ones around the region and go, enjoy a cup, relax in the comfortable settings, and...don't forget to raise your pinky finger up!

The 15 Top Tea Rooms In New York State

Tea Rooms and Tea Houses are popping up all over Upstate New York. Here are 15 of the best.

YUMMY!! Dip Your Donut At Any of these 13 Top Upstate New York Donut Shops

So what is your pleasure? Glazed? Cinnamon? Powdered Sugar? Or do you just revel in the nostalgia of a fresh, hot plain cake donut just like Grandma once made?

In this age of Krispy Kremes and Dunkin' Donuts on every corner in America (it seems) there is something to be said, something to be treasured about a mom-and-pop donut shop that has been around for 25, or even 30 years.

Here is a list of 13 of the best ones in Upstate New York
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top