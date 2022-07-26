4 Of The Best Places To Get Ice Cream In America Are Here In New York State

Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go.

We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.

There are plenty of ice cream shops across the country that claim to be the best. 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the best ice cream parlors in America. They did this looking at ratings and reviews on a variety of food websites, including The Daily Meal, Eater, Today, PBS, Spoon University, Thrillist, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sites.

Who Did They Pick For New York State?

New York State had the honor of making this list 4 times. Personally, they could have made a little more effort for the Central and Upstate New York region. Heck, here in the Mohawk Valley we have a ton of places. However, here's the 4 who made the cut for New York:

Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream of Rochester

Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream offers chocolate and dairy-free lemon sorbets and candy cane and Almost Chocolate Chip ice creams.

Laboratorio del Gelato of New York City

Laboratorio del Gelato was founded in 2002 with a crazy idea.

the idea of creating a “laboratory” where flavor creation and recipe development were the focus, classic flavors could be perfected, and chefs would be encouraged to develop unique flavors for their menus.

They offer over 300 flavors, among them cheddar cheese, chocolate Thai chili, black currant, rice, and hazelnut amaretto crunch.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co of Brooklyn

OddFellows Ice Cream Co., founded in Brooklyn in 2013 due to a pregnancy craving.

Two years earlier, Mohan Kumar’s pregnant wife, Holiday, found herself longing for savory instead of sweet ice cream, but it could not be found. Kumar mentioned this to a friend, pastry chef Sam Mason, who concocted pretzel ice cream for her. She loved the confection and the three decided to open a shop.

They currently offer more than 500 new flavors as well as reimaging old favorites.

Sugar Hill Creamery of New York City

This creamery opened in 2017 in Harlem. Some of their ice cream flavors honor pop culture events and people.

Who Would You Add To The List?

