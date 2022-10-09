This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

It’s tee time!

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links.

Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State

Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.

Fall’s also a great time to go golfing because there won’t be as many people crowding the course, and you might even be subject to some cheaper rates than you would in the summertime.

Finally, golfers all over New York love to play a round in the fall, thanks to the gorgeous changing leaves and beautiful scenery throughout the state this time of year.

Which city is the very best city in New York state for golfers?

The lawn care service company Lawnstarter compiled a list of 2022’s Best Cities for Golfers, using metrics like public course access, private course access, training access, course quality, and climate.

So how did cities in New York state fare in their rankings?

Rochester, New York Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State

According to Lawnstarter, Rochester, New York is the best city in New York state for golfers. Ranking tenth overall in the US, Rochester had excellent scores regarding premium course access (thanks to the illustrious Locust Hill Country Club) and a good score for public course access.

Other cities in our state that made the list were New York City (#64), Yonkers (#74), Syracuse (#150), and Buffalo (#187).

You can check the complete list of 2022’s best cities for golfers here.