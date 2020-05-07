Trenton Falls Spring Dates Are Cancelled

Trenton Falls is open to the public one weekend in the Spring, but due to COVID-19, it's cancelled.

The Town of Trenton says Spring dates have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Their Fall dates are still on as scheduled. Saturday, September 12 & Sunday, September 13. The trails are open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Trenton Falls Scenic Trails offer two types of paths, the primary trail (stone dust) takes visitors to the Trenton Falls Hydro Dam overlook. This trail is approximately 1 mile long and will take 1 to 1.5 hours to enjoy. The secondary trails (wood mulch) allow visitors to experience nature and scenic vistas along the gorge with informational panels at points of historical interest.

Geologists estimate that the rocks in the Trenton Gorge are approximately 450 million years old. Trenton limestone is abundant with fossils, including one spectacular trilobite fossil Isotelus gigas.

Limestone deposits are extremely common at Trenton Falls, and limestone has played a role in the Upstate New York economy since the latter half of the 19th century. Various quarries of Trenton Group limestone served commercial needs, including use in the construction of several local buildings such as the Utica State Hospital, the Wethersfield School and the Barneveld Library. Ten locks of the Black River canal were built with Trenton limestone. In addition, limestone is used to manufacture medicines and toothpaste.

We understand you're sad. It's a tradition to go with your family and enjoy a burger when you're done. To ease your disappointment, we've included a few open spots.

Pratt's Falls, located in Pompey, was opened to the public on July 3, 1934. The park trail is kid and dog friendly for walking and hiking.

Credit: Beth Coombs/TSM

Pixley Falls in Boonville is pet friendly and features a 50-foot waterfall with a picnic area. The main trail is a 1-mile loop with tons of nature trails for hiking and fishing with beautiful views.

Susan E Campbell

Utica Marsh Canalway Trail is a photographer's dream. It's a dog-friendly paved walkway for biking and walking.

Linda McCurdy Baird‎