Beautiful Lakehouse With Underground Tunnel Breaks Record With Sale In Central NY

A very prominent local owner has sold this incredible home. The pictures inside of this Skaneateles home will take your breath away, as will the final sale price.

It isn't every day that a home like this will hit the market. With the amount of extravagance this house offers, it also isn't hard to see why someone would want to be the owner. This home is one that is not just what dreams are made of, it actually is more. Sitting right on Skaneateles Lake, and having 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with over 10,000 square feet, it sold for $13.1 million dollars.

Take this little piece of information in, if mortgaged at that price, your monthly payment would be a whopping $80k per month. That's way more than the average person makes in a year's time. So, there is a major $13.1 million dollar question, who bought it? The neighbor of the property actually purchased the home, his name is Adam Weitsman according to Syracuse.com.

Weitsman is a very prominent name in Central New York, working in the field of scrap metal. Another prominent name is the former owner of the luxurious property. That man is Bruce Kenan, who is a partner with Destiny USA.

How about the record this gigantic home broke? That would be for the highest sale price of a residential estate in Onondaga history at $13.1 million dollars. If you go back a decade, it actually is the highest sale in Upstate New York too. Keep scrolling down, it's quite easy to fall in love with this house. Maybe the price tag was scary, but everyone can dream, right?

