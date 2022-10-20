There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.

And that's exactly what the magazine Country Living, sees too. I think they say it best.

"There are towns across the country that look like picture-perfect postcards in the wintertime, whether it's due to a light dusting of snow, historic architecture, dramatic landscapes, or a combination of all three," and I can agree with that 150%. Especially here in Upstate New York, it can be so gorgeous when the snow is on the ground.

The folks with Country Living just came out with a really neat list of 40 of the "Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter." And, would you have ever thought that two Upstate New York towns would make the list? That's right, and maybe you've visited them for yourself before.

Coming in at #13 on the list....

Skaneateles, New York

Set on one of New York's scenic Finger Lakes, the town of Skaneateles has a vibrant downtown with plenty of shopping, dining, and opportunities to sample local wine (this is a wine region, after all). For a winter treat, head out onto the lake for some ice fishing, or ski at Greek Peak Mountain Resort less than an hour away.

And then, also featured on the list at #23:

Lake Placid, New York

It's all about winter sports in this former Olympic town. Try your hand at bobsled, skeleton, or luge, or keep it more relaxed with some snowshoeing or après-ski.

Do you think there's any other New York towns that should have made this list? Let us know inside our station app.

