Paul McCartney has confirmed that work continued on the Beatles ' 50th anniversary reissue of the White Album while he prepared Egypt Station , his first studio effort since 2013.

Producer Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles collaborator George Martin, first mentioned plans to reissue the band's 1968 self-titled release last summer.

"It's all in place," McCartney confirmed in a new talk with DIY . "I've just got a couple of essays [to approve]. It's all lined up and it's really good."

McCartney said going through the old tapes gave him a new appreciation for what the Beatles accomplished half a century ago. "Something sparks another memory, but it’s really nice because we were a great little band – I think we can agree on that," he said. "So, for me to be a part of that and to be remembering it is great; all these little things remind me of it and I do learn things."

McCartney announced Egypt Station earlier today; it's due in September. A release date for the White Album reissue hasn't been confirmed yet.

"The album itself is very cool and it sounds like you’re in the room; that’s the great thing about doing remasters," McCartney added. "But we’ve also got some demos of the songs, so you get things stripped right back to just John [Lennon] ’s voice and a guitar. You just think, how fucking good was John?! Amazing. We were just doing it; it was amazing. We were having a good time."

Giles Martin also co-produced McCartney's most recent studio album, New . Before that, the younger Martin remastered 2016's Beatles album Live at the Hollywood Bowl and also collaborated on the George Harrison documentary Living in the Material World .

