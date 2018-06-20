GlassBarge Makes 5 Stops In CNY Via The Erie Canal
The GlassBarge is part of the Erie Canal Bicentennial and is an all-electric floating glass-making studio that will offer free glassblowing demonstrations on the deck this summer.
150 years ago, in 1868, the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company relocated to Corning, via the New York Waterways, and evolved into the company known as Corning Incorporated. In celebration of the feat, a GlassBarge—a 30’ x 80’ canal barge equipped with CMoG’s patented all-electric glassmaking equipment will retrace the original voyage.
The four-month GlassBarge tour is traveling north on the Hudson River, and westward along the Erie Canal. It will make 30 stops along the way offering free glassblowing demonstrations from 11 am to 6 pm daily. Demos are about 30 minutes long and seating is limited so pre-register online for specific demonstration locations and times.
***NOTE: GlassBarge demos are only canceled in the event of thunderstorms and severe weather.
Complete GlassBarge Tour
May 17-28: Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 5, ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina
June 1-3: Yonkers – Yonkers Recreation Pier
June 8-10: Poughkeepsie – Victor C. Waryas Park
June 15-17: Kingston – Hudson River Maritime Museum
June 19: Catskill (no Lois McClure) – Historic Catskill Point
June 21-22: Troy – Riverfront Park
June 23-24: Waterford – Waterford Canal Welcome Center
June 27*: Amsterdam – Riverlink Park
June 28*: Canajoharie – Riverfront Park (Demo schedule may be shortened)
June 30-July 1: Little Falls – Little Falls Marina Rotary Park
July 3*: Ilion – Village of Ilion Marina
July 5*: Rome – Bellamy Harbor Park
July 7-8: Sylvan Beach – Dockwall in Sylvan Beach
July 13-15: – Paper Mill Island
July 18*: Lyons – Behind the Fire Department
July 20-22: Fairport – Packetts Landing
July 24*: Holley – Holley Canal Park
July 28-29: Lockport – Upson Park
July 31*: The Tonawandas – Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas
August 3-5: Buffalo – Canalside
August 8*: Middleport – Middleport Harbor
August 11-12: Medina – Medina Canal Basin
August 17-19: Brockport – Brockport Welcome Center
August 22*: Spencerport – Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum
August 25-26: Pittsford – Carpenter Park at the Port of Pittsford
August 28*: Palmyra – Erie Canal Lock 29
September 1-3: Seneca Falls – Seneca Falls Canal Harbor
September 14-16: Watkins Glen – Seneca Lake Pier
September 22: Corning
Call 1-800-723-9156 for help in reserving your space. If you need to cancel your booking, email glassbarge@cmog.org
Hoping to see a sold-out show? There will be a waiting list at the check-in table.