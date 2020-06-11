Be a Pioneer and Camp in a Covered Wagon 2 Hours from Utica

Yeah, you could camp in a tent - or you could be a pioneer and camp in a real covered wagon. The campsite is around 2 hours for Utica, and ready to welcome you.

Maybe the virus has got you yearning for a simpler time - or you and the kids are reading 'Little House on the Prairie' - either way, you're sure to have a great time camping in a covered wagon.

Credit: Roscoe Campsite Park Facebook

The Roscoe Campsite Park has all sorts of camping accommodations, from RVs, to tents and cabins, but none are as unique as their covered wagons.

"Harken back to the days of simpler times, without sacrificing the creature comforts vital to getting a tranquil nights sleep. Experience a stay on the prairie that will cleanse your soul of the modern world while wrapping you up in rustic luxury," says the Roscoe Park website.

Credit: Roscoe Campsite Park Facebook

The wagons are totally decked out with bunk beds and sleep 4 people.

Credit: Roscoe Campsite Park Facebook

The campsite is situated on the banks of the Beaverkill River - so while restrictions are still in place - you can enjoy tubing, fishing, cooking over a campfire, hiking, and so much more. Check the campsite's website for the current status of all their amenities. The whole thing is like a full-service western ranch.

Credit: Roscoe Campsite Park Facebook

The covered wagons are available for $189/weekend night (Friday & Saturday) and holidays, with a 3 Night Minimum and $125/weekday night rate (Sunday through Thursday). You can make a reservation by visiting roscoecampsite.com/book-a-room/

What do you think? Is this the kind of camping you can get behind? Maybe it's time to try out your own little place on the prairie.