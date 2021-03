Shaq is having a rough year as an analyst on ‘Inside The NBA'. First, he was called a casual fan by Christian Wood for not knowing who the Rockets center was - and now he's been schooled by Candace Parker for not knowing what a basic 'pick and roll' strategy is.

Source: Bro Bible