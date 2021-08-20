Baseball Legend Pete Rose Coming to Central New York to Meet Fans

Baseball fans in Central New York will be happy to know they can meet an iconic player and legend. Though he's not in the Hall of Fame, many people believe he should be.

The guys who brought several professional athletes, both retired and active, pre-Pandemic are back at it again. Paulie Diamond of Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop and Cooperstown Connection/Seventh Inning Stretch are proud to to present one of the greatest hitters in Major League Baseball history, Pete Rose.

The guys are bringing Rose to Diamond's new barber shop location at the Live It Downtown complex. Rose will be there on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 from 1PM to 3PM. Organizers say a select amount of advanced sale tickets are available now and you can get them by messaging the Cooperstown Connection Facebook page. Regular tickets for the event will be available on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Tickets start at just $65.

Rose played in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1986. For the majority of his career Rose played for the Cincinnati Reds. He was part of the Reds team known as the "Big Red Machine" for their dominance in the 1970s. Rose also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. After his time as a player he served as the manager for the Reds from 1984 to 1989. It was his tenure as a manager that led to his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball and The National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose was accused of betting on baseball games, claims he vehemently denied. Sports Illustrated released a full report on Rose's betting in a cover story released on April 3rd, 1989. Further investigations and reports, including the infamous Dowd Report led then MLB Commissioner Bart Giamatti suspended Rose and eventually Rose accepted a lifetime ban from the sport.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Race

This Whitesboro, NY Golf Course Is For Sale And Is A Hole In One If You're An Avid Golfer For a cool $1.3 Million, this golf course could be your domain. With 18 holes and plenty of space, take a look at the picturesque scenery and image hitting under par here at what could be your very own course.