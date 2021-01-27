A popular destination for birthday parties and family entertainment for over 40 years will stay open thanks to the Barstool Fund.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports Fund, is helping Interskate 88 and many other small family-owned businesses stay open for years to come despite the coronavirus pandemic. Interskate 88 owner Eric Nelson tells us:

We are incredibly blessed to receive this funding since thousands of businesses all across the country have applied. We have a unique, generational business and we felt like it really hit home for him. This will ensure Interskate 88 will continue to provide family entertainment for many years to come. Thank you and God Bless!

Nelson's parents built Interskate 88 from the ground up 40 years ago. He took the business over in 2000 and promised himself he would keep it going, but then the pandemic hit. They've been closed for 185 days due to covid-19. Some of their customers and friends have donated government stimulus checks to help keep the lights on.

Portnoy promised to have the money in Nelson's bank account within 72 hours to help save the family business. Barstool Funds will then check in every month to ensure the bills are being paid until they are running at 100% capacity.

Portnoy says Interskate 88 was chosen because it's a generational business, and a pandemic should never be the reason a family loses its livelihood. Nelson says:

We can’t thank Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports enough for this amazing blessing bestowed upon us. What they are doing for small businesses across this country is incredible. You can visibly see the raw emotion from every business that is fortunate enough to receive a face time call from him. I had to fight back the tears as I was speaking to him, knowing everything is going to be alright.

The rink will be open to the community Wednesday, February 3rd, from 6-8 pm. The entrance fee is by donation only, with all the proceeds going to the Barstool Fund. They are paying it forward to try and help another small business.

Here's the video Interskate 88 submitted to Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy has raised millions for the Barstools Fund to save small businesses. He started with $500,000 of his own money. Now celebrities like Tom Brady, Kid Rock, and Guy Fieri, and people like you and me have donated more than 30 million dollars to keep small businesses open after the pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Now and Then at Interskate 88