Syracuse Bar Gets Financial Help From the Barstool Fund

Several New York restaurants are getting financial help thanks to the Barstool Fund, including one of the oldest bars in Syracuse's Armory Square.

Mulrooney's, the oldest bar in the historic district has been closed since March. Owner Joe Calipari got a call from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy who created the Barstool Fund to help small businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign has raised more than $27 million to help restaurants and businesses around the country, including several in New York.

"We want to help," Portnoy told Calipari. "We want to make sure you guys are there through the pandemic, give you whatever you need until this things over."

Calipari will see the funds to help his bar survive the coronavirus pandemic within 72 hours. "Every month we'll check in to see what you need and go from there," said Portnoy.

"You guys are doing fantastic work," Calipari said.

Watch Portnoy surprise Calipari. Beware, the video has some coarse language.

Several other restaurants throughout New York state also received help, including the Eagle House in Buffalo, a famous stopping place since 1827. "You're the exact type of location, with all the lockdowns, I love Buffalon" Portnoy said. "It was an automatic and we're glad we could help."

She promised to pay it forward some day.

Holbrooks Backporch in Holbrook got a call too.

Durf's, a family run restaurant for over 40 years in Fairport, is getting help too.

Barstool Fund New York Businesses

Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester

The All-Star in Riverhead

Unionville Tavern in Hawthorn

The Parting Glass in Saratoga Springs

Roomers Bar in Lake Placid

La Conca D'Oro, the longest running restaurant in the Catskills

Bayview Tavern in Seaford

Squire's Tap Room in Tonawanda

Asarela Boutique in Freeport

Mulligan's Fireside Pub and Kirvens in the Bronx

Acquista Trattoria in Queens

San Martino Ristorante in Yonkers

Borrelli's in East Meadow

Sathi Nails and Spa in Harlem

Chucks Pest Elimination in New York

Looney Tunes Record Store in West Babylon

The Cafe in Long Beach

Events to Remember in Mount Kisco

Colony French Cleaners in West Islip

Portobello Restaurant in Staten Island

Chadwick's Restaurant in Brooklyn

Manhattan Fruit Exchange, Kabooz's Bar and Grill, Lyons Den Power Yoga, Peter McManus Cafe, Johny's Luncheonettem, Mama Mia 44 SW in New York City

Several celebrities are joining Portnoy to help bail out small businesses. Kid Rock recently donated $100,000 to the fund.

If you want to help, you can support small businesses by contributing to the fund at Barstoolsports.com.

If you need help, you can apply at TheBarStoolFund.com/apply.

You can also contribute to former Syracuse basketball player Eric Devendorf's GoFundMe campaign, to help small businesses in the Syracuse area. Over $60,000 has already been raised.