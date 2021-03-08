Barstool Fund Helps Another Oneonta Business And Cooperstown Coffee House
The Barstool Fund to the rescue again in Otsego County as it helps another popular spot in Oneonta and a Cooperstown coffee house.
The Barstool Fund has helped over 300 businesses survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some are from Central New York. The newest addition to the list is the Oneonta Family YMCA.
Executive Director Frank Russo says the YMCA is really struggling to keep all of its services running. Dave Portnoy of Barstool Funds says the YMCA is an easy choice and is happy to give them money to keep them going and open to the public. Russo helps Portnoy pronounce Oneonta and then tries his luck at getting him to come to town to try the pizza. LOL.
We were also happy to see that the Barstool Fund is helping a Cooperstown coffee house. Most eateries and cafes are really struggling to stay afloat.
Stagecoach Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar was founded in 1993 and is located at 31 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown. In 1994, Stagecoach Coffee opened a second café location in downtown Albany at the State and Pearl street corner. Their website says:
With generations of culinary and coffee industry knowledge, passed down and accumulated by all members of our family business, Stagecoach Coffee offers its customers a unique dedication to expertise and quality that is unmatched by anyone else, just stop in a taste the perfection every time.
In January, the Barstool Sports Fund is not new to Otsego County as they helped Interskate 88 in Oneonta keep the doors open. "We are incredibly blessed to receive this funding since thousands of businesses all across the country have applied," said Interskate 88 owner Eric Nelson. "We have a unique, generational business, and we felt like it really hit home for him. This will ensure Interskate 88 will continue to provide family entertainment for many years to come."
Portnoy has raised millions for the Barstool Fund to help save small businesses. He started with $500,000 of his own money. Now celebrities like Tom Brady, Kid Rock, and Guy Fieri, and people like you and me have donated more than 30 million dollars to keep small businesses open after the pandemic.
Barstool Fund New York Businesses
Mulrooney's in Syracuse
Holbrooks Backporch in Holbrook
Durf's in Fairport
Eagle House in Buffalo
Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester
The All-Star in Riverhead
Unionville Tavern in Hawthorn
The Parting Glass in Saratoga Springs
Roomers Bar in Lake Placid
La Conca D'Oro, the longest-running restaurant in the Catskills
Bayview Tavern in Seaford
Squire's Tap Room in Tonawanda
Asarela Boutique in Freeport
Mulligan's Fireside Pub and Kirvens in the Bronx
Acquista Trattoria in Queens
San Martino Ristorante in Yonkers
Borrelli's in East Meadow
Sathi Nails and Spa in Harlem
Looney Tunes Record Store in West Babylon
The Cafe in Long Beach
Events to Remember in Mount Kisco
Colony French Cleaners in West Islip
Portobello Restaurant in Staten Island
Chadwick's Restaurant in Brooklyn
Jackbar, in Brooklyn
Interskate 88, Oneonta
Irish Eyes Pub in New Windsor
Eagle Pickle Works, Maspeth
Cozy Noses, Bohemia
Backyard Players & Friends, Malverne
Dinerbar, Queens
Turkey's Nest Tavern, Brooklyn
Bearfoot Yoga & Wellness Center, Bay Shore
The Winner's Circle, Westbury
East Hills Cleaners, East Hills
Stagecoach Coffee, Cooperstown
Paul Evans Catering, Island Park
Edwards Market, Granville
Lido, Harlem
Oneonta Family YMCA, Oneonta
Victor Child Care Center, Victor
Il Passatore, Brooklyn
Daly's Pub, Queens
Phil's Pizzeria, Syosset
New York City
Chucks Pest Elimination, Gene's Restaurant, Van Da Restaurant, Sel et Poivre, Mimi's Italian Restaurant and Piano Bar, Russian Vodka Room, Manhattan Fruit Exchange, Kabooz's Bar and Grill, Lyons Den Power Yoga, Peter McManus Cafe, Johny's Luncheonettem, Mama Mia 44 SW in New York City
Want to help? Make your tax-deductible contribution here, or purchase a shirt to support small businesses. 100% of the net proceeds will go towards supporting small businesses.
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?