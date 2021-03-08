The Barstool Fund to the rescue again in Otsego County as it helps another popular spot in Oneonta and a Cooperstown coffee house.

The Barstool Fund has helped over 300 businesses survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some are from Central New York. The newest addition to the list is the Oneonta Family YMCA.

Executive Director Frank Russo says the YMCA is really struggling to keep all of its services running. Dave Portnoy of Barstool Funds says the YMCA is an easy choice and is happy to give them money to keep them going and open to the public. Russo helps Portnoy pronounce Oneonta and then tries his luck at getting him to come to town to try the pizza. LOL.

We were also happy to see that the Barstool Fund is helping a Cooperstown coffee house. Most eateries and cafes are really struggling to stay afloat.

Stagecoach Coffee Roastery and Espresso Bar was founded in 1993 and is located at 31 Pioneer Street in Cooperstown. In 1994, Stagecoach Coffee opened a second café location in downtown Albany at the State and Pearl street corner. Their website says:

With generations of culinary and coffee industry knowledge, passed down and accumulated by all members of our family business, Stagecoach Coffee offers its customers a unique dedication to expertise and quality that is unmatched by anyone else, just stop in a taste the perfection every time.

In January, the Barstool Sports Fund is not new to Otsego County as they helped Interskate 88 in Oneonta keep the doors open. "We are incredibly blessed to receive this funding since thousands of businesses all across the country have applied," said Interskate 88 owner Eric Nelson. "We have a unique, generational business, and we felt like it really hit home for him. This will ensure Interskate 88 will continue to provide family entertainment for many years to come."

Portnoy has raised millions for the Barstool Fund to help save small businesses. He started with $500,000 of his own money. Now celebrities like Tom Brady, Kid Rock, and Guy Fieri, and people like you and me have donated more than 30 million dollars to keep small businesses open after the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Barstool Fund New York Businesses

Mulrooney's in Syracuse

Holbrooks Backporch in Holbrook

Durf's in Fairport

Eagle House in Buffalo

Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester

The All-Star in Riverhead

Unionville Tavern in Hawthorn

The Parting Glass in Saratoga Springs

Roomers Bar in Lake Placid

La Conca D'Oro, the longest-running restaurant in the Catskills

Bayview Tavern in Seaford

Squire's Tap Room in Tonawanda

Asarela Boutique in Freeport

Mulligan's Fireside Pub and Kirvens in the Bronx

Acquista Trattoria in Queens

San Martino Ristorante in Yonkers

Borrelli's in East Meadow

Sathi Nails and Spa in Harlem

Looney Tunes Record Store in West Babylon

The Cafe in Long Beach

Events to Remember in Mount Kisco

Colony French Cleaners in West Islip

Portobello Restaurant in Staten Island

Chadwick's Restaurant in Brooklyn

Jackbar, in Brooklyn

Interskate 88, Oneonta

Irish Eyes Pub in New Windsor

Eagle Pickle Works, Maspeth

Cozy Noses, Bohemia

Backyard Players & Friends, Malverne

Dinerbar, Queens

Turkey's Nest Tavern, Brooklyn

Bearfoot Yoga & Wellness Center, Bay Shore

The Winner's Circle, Westbury

East Hills Cleaners, East Hills

Stagecoach Coffee, Cooperstown

Paul Evans Catering, Island Park

Edwards Market, Granville

Lido, Harlem

Oneonta Family YMCA, Oneonta

Victor Child Care Center, Victor

Il Passatore, Brooklyn

Daly's Pub, Queens

Phil's Pizzeria, Syosset

New York City

Chucks Pest Elimination, Gene's Restaurant, Van Da Restaurant, Sel et Poivre, Mimi's Italian Restaurant and Piano Bar, Russian Vodka Room, Manhattan Fruit Exchange, Kabooz's Bar and Grill, Lyons Den Power Yoga, Peter McManus Cafe, Johny's Luncheonettem, Mama Mia 44 SW in New York City

Want to help? Make your tax-deductible contribution here, or purchase a shirt to support small businesses. 100% of the net proceeds will go towards supporting small businesses.