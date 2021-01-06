Barstool Fund Helping Save Several Upstate New York Restaurants

Several New York restaurants are getting financial help thanks to the Barstool Fund.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy created the Barstool Fund to help small businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign has raised more than $18 million to help 79 restaurants and businesses around the country, including several in New York.

The owner of the Eagle House in Buffalo, a famous stopping place since 1827 was surprised with a call from Portnoy. "You're the exact type of location, with all the lockdowns, I love Buffalo. It was an automatic and we're glad we could help."

She promised to pay it forward some day.

Holbrooks Backporch in Holbrook got a call too.

Durf's, a family run restaurant for over 40 years in Fairport, is getting some help too.

The Barstool Fund has also helped a number of restaurants around New York state.

Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester

La Conca D'Oro, the longest running restaurant in the Catskills

Bayview Tavern in Seaford

Squire's Tap Room in Tonawanda

Asarela Boutique in Freeport

Mulligan's Fireside Pub in the Bronx

Acquista Trattoria in Queens

San Martino Ristorante in Yonkers,

Borrelli's in East Meadow

Sathi Nails and Spa in Harlem

Chucks Pest Elimination in New York

Colony French Cleaners in West Islip, NY

Manhattan Fruit Exchange, Kabooz's Bar and Grill, Lyons Den Power Yoga, Johny's Luncheonettem, Mama Mia 44 SW in New York City

Several celebrities are joining Portnoy to help bail out small businesses. Kid Rock recently donated $100,000 to the fund.

If you want to help, you can support small businesses by contributing to the fund at Barstoolsports.com.

If you need help, you can apply at TheBarStoolFund.com/apply.

You can also contribute to former Syracuse basketball player Eric Devendorf's GoFundMe campaign, to help small businesses in the Syracuse area. Over $60,000 has already been raised.