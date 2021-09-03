Bad Luck: One Mans Car And Boat Pulled Into Onondaga Lake Twice In A Week

As the saying goes "If not for bad luck, you would have no luck at all". That very saying rings true for one man as he has been fined.

It must be a horrifying feeling to be in the driver's seat when your car is getting dragged into the water. And look, accidents truly do happen. But really, at what point do you have to look at the person the accident is happening to? This would be that point. It isn't irony, this isn't just necessarily a touch of bad luck.

One man decided to put his boat onto Onondaga Lake on August 9th and sadly needed quite a bit of help as he got his car stuck in the mud according to News 10. This was after completely missing the boat dock by 50 feet. If that isn't bad enough, it only got worse for this man come August 12, a mere 3 days later. In that instance, the man had his boat and Jeep Liberty completely pulled into the water. Only the roofline of the vehicle was visible.

On at least the second occasion the driver was indeed intoxicated and Geddes Police is working on the case when it comes to a DWI. That isn't the only troubling thing for this unnamed man, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is also involved. The reason? There was a fuel spill from the vehicle along with trash from the vehicle entering the lake. This is leaving the man with many charges against him on top of the DWI.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes