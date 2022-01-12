Does Your Babysitter Need A License In New York?

There are so many challenges to finding the best babysitter that you can trust and count on! But is a license going to be one of them?

For the record, in New York State, there is no law that requires your babysitter to have a license.

According to LegalBeagle.com:

Babysitters in New York are not required to obtain a license, and there is no minimum age someone must be in order to babysit. A babysitter is a person that cares for a child sporadically, and may or may not be paid.

Finding the right babysitter is EVERYTHING for so many families. We are busier than ever and when you find a person you can trust to care for your kids in a pinch or for a date night is priceless!

When you find the right babysitter for your kids, how much should you pay them? According to 2021 standards, just under $20 per hour!

The average hourly rate for a babysitter is $18.36 for one child and $21.23 for two kids, according to the 2021 annual study compiled by UrbanSitter.

It can be totally worth it. We have three boys who are 5 years old and younger and when mom and I want to get out for a date or have to be at work and need a sitter, we know how challenging it can be to keep and eye on them and manage the chaos. Lucky for us, our kids LOVE their sitters and, as far as we know, they LISTEN to them as well.