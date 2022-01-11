Tips To Know To Avoid Fatal Fires Using Space Heaters in New York

Many people use space heaters to stay warm in New York. But few know the important steps you need to take to avoid a fire.

The apartment building fire in the Bronx ranks as one of the deadliest in New York City history. Sunday's blaze killed at least 17. On Monday officials revised the death toll to 17, down from 19 which was previously reported.

However, the death toll is expected to rise since at least 13 have been described as "clinging to life."

The fatal blaze was the worst since 1990 when 87 people were killed inside a Bronx nightclub.

Sunday's fire started in a third-floor apartment. It's believed a space heater ignited a mattress.

The family in the apartment managed to get out but the door didn't close behind them causing smoke to spread throughout the 19-floor building. Officials say victims were found on almost every floor of the building.

On Monday firefighters from the Hudson Valley shared tips to avoid space heater fires.

Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires, according to the Yonkers Fire Department.

"We all want to stay warm, but we respond to more home fires in the winter months. Use space heaters cautiously and according to the guidelines provided with the equipment," the Yonkers Fire Department stated.

To avoid space heater fires, officials say to plug the space heater directly into an electrical outlet.

Do not plug the space heater into an extension cord.

Keep flammable materials at least three feet away from your space heater.

Unplug the space heater when not in use.

Space heaters have been linked to around 80 deaths, 160 injuries and 1,700 residential fires a year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

