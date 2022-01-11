Non-Fatal Overdose Prompts Arrest of Alleged Carmel Heroin Dealer

A man from Carmel, New York is facing multiple charges after New York State Police say he was selling heroin in the area.

On Monday, January 10, 2022 45-year-old William E. Mancusi was arrested following a non-fatal overdose in the Putnam County town of Southeast, New York.

Police say their investigation led to the sale of heroin in the area by Mancusi.

He was arraigned before the Town of Carmel Court and sent to the Putname County Jail without bail. He has a future court appearance scheduled at 5:30pm on January 24, 2022.

He currently faces the following charges:

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (three counts, felonies)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (three counts, felonies)

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Prior arrests do not indicate the likelihood of guilt for any individual.]

