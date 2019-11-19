Items Food Banks Need But Never Ask For

Now that November is in full swing, you're starting to think of Thanksgiving. Maybe you want to donate to local food banks. What do they truly need?

This time of the year, I always think back to this famous AskReddit post on Reddit asking "People who work at or have needed to get food from a food bank, Whats the one food that you wish more people donated and why"? Inside this story, several great items came up that you would never think of. Here's a handful of those items:

Spices

People who rely on the food bank eat a lot of canned food. Spices could make that food taste a little better. Consider donating seasoned salt, cayenne pepper, chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, oregano, basil and more .

Feminine Products

These aren't even food related, but you can imagine women need them.

Crackers and tortillas

These foods don't spoil and everybody likes them. They are simple, and cheap.

Soup packets

Soup is an amazing meal. By buying these packets, you can help make sure someone gets a hearty soup this holiday season.

READ MORE

There are plenty of items on the web. Here's several other suggestions.