Stick A Fork In Hunger December 7th In New Hartford

We've teamed up with the Food Bank of Central New York and we plan on “Sticking a Fork In Hunger” for Central New York.

Join us on Saturday December 7th at Price Chopper of New Hartford between 8AM - 2PM.

For many families in the Mohawk Valley, the holidays are a day like any other, one with not enough food for their children. You can change all that. With your $10 donation to Food Bank of Central New York, you can help provide meals for 30 children and seniors, and give local families something to be grateful for.

When you donate food or money, you’re making sure people in your community don’t have to choose between feeding their families and paying for other necessities like medicine or utilities. Shouldn’t every child have a meal this holiday season?

Make your donation at Price Chopper on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on December 7th between 8AM - 2PM. Help insure that every family in our community has a meal this holiday season.