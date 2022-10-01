Baby Names That Are Illegal Around the World

No matter how unusual the name, chances are someone has at some point tried assigning it to a baby. You have to wonder what some parents are thinking. Who looks at their little bundle of joy and decides “Hashtag” would be the perfect name?

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Sometimes a little creativity leads to lovely, unique names. Other times, thinking outside the box has disastrous consequences. Governments around the world have taken it upon themselves to outlaw certain offensive, baffling, or downright ridiculous baby names to save kids everywhere from decades of embarrassment, confusion, and bullying. Still, not all laws make perfect sense—what’s wrong with the name “Linda” anyway?

Read on to find out which six-word name was banned in New Zealand, which country won’t allow you to name little girls “Sarah,” and which nation did not approve of naming a child after a deadly poison.