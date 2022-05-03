A License To Ride An ATV/UTV In New York?

The spring is here and although the weather hasn't fully cooperated yet, we are ready to get outside and have some fun! If you have an ATV or UTV, you may be itching to get on the trails or just have some fun on your land. But before you ride, are you sure you know the laws that are in New York State pertaining to ATVs?

We all know the dangers of riding without a helmet and the dangers of young kids riding alone. But do you need a license and what are the legal ages for kids to ride?

According to New York State

You do not need a driver license to operate an ATV in New York State, but certain restrictions apply to operators under age 16.

New York State law calls for any rider from 10-15 to have adult supervision when they ride. That means any responsible adult over the age of 18 or someone 16-17 who has completed the ATV safety courses.

Recently, there was lots of discussion pertaining to the use and sale of gas powered ATV's in New York State. In an effort to go more "green", there are some who are trying to prohibit the sale of the gas powered machines.

A new law will require ATVs and other off-road vehicles to be powered by electricity (batteries) not gas!

In a report from Spectrum News, the law states that...

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Pete Harckham (and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, A.4302). It also mandates that all off-road vehicles and equipment sold or leased in New York be zero-emission by 2035. Medium and heavy-duty vehicles have an extra 10 years to get into compliance – their deadline is 2045. And finally, the bill directs the state to develop a comprehensive plan to guide the transition to an all–electric transportation sector.

