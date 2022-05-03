Hockey Fans Will Love This Kentucky Derby Horse

There is a horse that is running in the Kentucky Derby this weekend that has a familiar name. If you are a fan of hockey, this may be the horse you want to take a closer look at. Messier is a horse that was born in Ontario and was named in honor of the great NHL player, Mark Messier!

Sportsnet.ca reports that:

Canadian-bred racehorse “Messier” will be one of 20 entrants in the annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on May 7. The three-year-old colt is owned by a syndicate of horse racing enthusiasts, one of which provides a unique connection to one of the best players in hockey history.

Getty Images/NHLI Getty Images/NHLI loading...

The horse that has some ties to hockey was born just north of Buffalo in Ontario!

The horse was born and bred at Sam-Son Farms in Milton, Ontario in 2019.

Google Maps loading...

The race caps off a fun weekend and an exciting day of racing at Churchill Downs. Post time is set for 6:57 eastern and is one of the best traditions in sports and one of the "bucket list" items that many seek to check off!

