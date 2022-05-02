Have You See This 10-Year-Old Master the Piano? It’s a Must See.

It's always enjoyable to see and hear a kid play and master an instrument. But, listening to a kid who has teachers who compare him to Blues legend Joe Bonomasa, now that's impressive.

We're talking about 10-year-old Nathan Alexander who is mastering the piano. Alexander plays everyday and he loves it. He's even played with members of Billy Joel's band, and he aces Billy Joel material.

He said he's different because at 10, he listens to Billy Joel, unlike his friends, who don't.

Alexander was in the Keeler WIBX studio recently playing all sorts of styles on the keyboard, including Jazz, classic Blues and music by Billy Joel and Elton John.

"He's awesome," said teacher and keyboardist Keith James. "He reminds me of what it was like to watch Joe Bonomasa when he was 10," he said. Bonamasa was performing on stage with B.B, King back when he was just 12. James says there's an obvious comparison.

Alexander says he loves to play and he loves to learn from teacher James. He says he plays and practices about 30 to 90 minutes a day. He says he loves to play. He also said, playing with Billy Joel's band was probably the greatest experience of his life.

Check out the video of Alexander performing in-studio during the Keeler Show. Be on the lookout this weekend during the Heart Radio Thon on WIBX this Saturday morning, as Alexander will be on air performing.

Alexander is from Utica and attends Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford.

8 Things That Shock People During Their First Year in Central New York Central New York is a wonderful place to live (that is, depending on who you ask.) If you're moving here from somewhere else it can be a bit of an adjustment. These are 8 things that seem to surprise people who relocate here from out of state.

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured: