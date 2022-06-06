At their first 2022 show following a cancelation at the Welcome to Rockville festival, Guns N' Roses performed 26 songs (plus a guitar solo) in Portugal, including "Reckless Life" for the first time since 1993 and the Appetite for Destruction version of "You're Crazy" for the first time since 1991. A brand new AC/DC cover ("Walk All Over You") also made its way into the mammoth setlist.

The group opened the show with "It's So Easy," which has been the typical opener in the Slash and Duff McKagan reunion era, and, while that element of the night was predictable, what came later in the night was quite the opposite.

The first surprise, "Reckless Life," came ninth in the setlist, sandwiched between the Use Your Illusion epics "Coma" and "Estranged." The song was originally written by GN'R precursor Hollywood Rose, whose lineup featured several would-be Guns members, and was later included on the 1986 Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP and repackaged on the 1988 EP GN'R Lies.

Following "Estranged" was "Shadow of Your Love," another Hollywood Rose original and the live premiere of a cover of AC/DC's "Walk All Over You," a cut off 1979's Highway to Hell album and, interestingly enough, it was never played when Axl Rose subbed for Brian Johnson in AC/DC in 2016.

The three-song encore began with "Patience" and then, before closing out with "Paradise City," Guns N' Roses treated the crowd to another surprise — the original version of "You're Crazy," as heard on the Appetite for Destruction album. It was the first time the band elected to play this version of the track since 1993, after performing a slower version of it for nearly 30 years.

See the full setlist from the June 4 show directly below and watch fan-filmed footage of both live rarities further down the page. To see all of Guns N' Roses' upcoming tour dates, head here.

Guns N' Roses Setlist — June 4, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "It's So Easy"

02. "Mr. Brownstone"

03. "Chinese Democracy"

04. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

05. "Double Talkin' Jive"

06. "Welcome to the Jungle"

07. "Better"

08. "Coma"

09. "Reckless Life" (First time since 1993)

10. " Estranged"

11. "Shadow of Your Love" (Hollywood Rose cover)

12. "Walk All Over You" (AC/DC cover, live premiere)

13. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

14. "You Could Be Mine"

15. "Hard Skool"

16. "Absurd"

17. "Civil War"

18. Slash Guitar Solo (Albert King's "Born Under a Bad Sign" jam)

19. "Sweet Child o' Mine"

20. "Rocket Queen"

21. "I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges cover, Duff on lead vocals)

22. "November Rain"

23. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover, Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed" intro)

24. "Nightrain"

Encore:

25. "Patience" (The Beatles' "Blackbird" intro)

26. "You're Crazy" (Appetite for Destruction version, first time since 1991)

27. "Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses, "Reckless Life" Live — June 4, 2022

Guns N' Roses, "You're Crazy" Live — June 4, 2022