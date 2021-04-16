Arrr! Abandon Ship Hearties And Head To Sylvan Beach For Pirate’s Weekend
Pirate’s Weekend in Sylvan Beach is back, and it's even bigger and better after a year off.
The 2021 Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend is Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18. It's an exciting weekend for people of all ages and features a ton of activities, including the popular Pirate’s Boat Parade on Saturday.
Pirate’s Weekend has all our favorites like the famous Pirate pub crawl, beach treasure hunts, live music, bonfire, sandcastle building contest, and Landshark recovery specials.
You won’t want to miss the adventure, so bring your best pirate spirit (voice, costume, and peg leg optional) for this community-wide event that brings people, and pirates, to Sylvan Beach! [Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend 2021]
2021 Schedule of Events:
Thursday, July 15
- Pirate Invasion at 5PM. Coming by boat to the pier, near the bridge, pirates invade the beach. Upon capturing a local celebrity near the Crazy Clam, they will proceed to the village park near Eddies. Pirate flags are displayed in the village.
- The mayor will officially sanction Pirates Weekend by raising the pirate flag – Bandstand.
- Pirate Activities throughout the village.
- Pirate kidnapping of a local celebrity will be held for ransom at 5:45PM. The captured will be brought to many businesses to obtain ransom for release. All proceeds will benefit local organizations, including the Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
- Various entertainment venues at local businesses.
Friday, July 16
- 5PM – Pirate Activities throughout the village.
- 7PM – 10PM Best of the beach pirates Grog Crawl! Sponsored by Landshark Lager. Participating locations will have signature pirate grog for sampling throughout the area. Prizes and drawing at 11PM, Sunset Grill. Punch Cards available.
- Crafter, Antiques, Vendors throughout the village.
- Various entertainment venues at local businesses.
Saturday, July 17 – Family Fun Day
- 9AM - Breakfast with Pirates at the Pancake House on Main street.
- Visit crafters, antiques, and vendor’s throughout the village.
- 10AM - Pirate’s Booty Treasure Hunt on the beach at 15th Ave; dig for buried gold coins and redeem for a toy at the “treasure chest.”
- 11am - Pirate Activities at the village band stand, including face painting and hat making
- 12PM - “How to Be a Pirate” class hosted by Captain Jack at the village bandstand.
- 1PM - 1st Annual “Pirate Boat Parade” begins from Fish Creek through the canal to the lake.
- 3PM - Earth Club Treasure Hunting on the beach at 13th Ave
- 3PM - 5PM The Paddy Nappers Pirate Band in the park
- 7:00PM - Pirate Zombie Walk starts near the canal continues to beach front ends at Bon Fire.
- 8:30PM - Family Bonfire on the beach at 15th Ave.
- Various entertainment venues at local businesses.
Sunday, July 18
- 8AM - Pirate Annual Rum Runner 5k throughout the village staring near The Lake House
- 9AM - Breakfast with Pirates, Pancake House, Main street
- 9AM -Crafters, Antiques, and Vendor’s throughout the village
- 11AM - Pirate Activities at the village band stand
- 12PM - Annual Pirate Puppy Parade along Main Street staring near Dollar General
- Various entertainment venues at local businesses.
- 2PM - Pirate Bloody Mary Crawl, Prizes
Want to be a volunteer? Contact Patrick at Saint6655@yahoo.com
Sylvan Beach asks you to abide by the no open container policy as they are offering a friendlier- family-oriented environment. Open container tickets will be issued for fines of $250.
