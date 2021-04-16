Pirate’s Weekend in Sylvan Beach is back, and it's even bigger and better after a year off.

The 2021 Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend is Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18. It's an exciting weekend for people of all ages and features a ton of activities, including the popular Pirate’s Boat Parade on Saturday.

Pirate’s Weekend has all our favorites like the famous Pirate pub crawl, beach treasure hunts, live music, bonfire, sandcastle building contest, and Landshark recovery specials.

You won’t want to miss the adventure, so bring your best pirate spirit (voice, costume, and peg leg optional) for this community-wide event that brings people, and pirates, to Sylvan Beach! [Sylvan Beach Pirate’s Weekend 2021]

Photo by Luke Southern on Unsplash

2021 Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 15

Pirate Invasion at 5PM. Coming by boat to the pier, near the bridge, pirates invade the beach. Upon capturing a local celebrity near the Crazy Clam, they will proceed to the village park near Eddies. Pirate flags are displayed in the village.

The mayor will officially sanction Pirates Weekend by raising the pirate flag – Bandstand.

Pirate Activities throughout the village.

Pirate kidnapping of a local celebrity will be held for ransom at 5:45PM. The captured will be brought to many businesses to obtain ransom for release. All proceeds will benefit local organizations, including the Sylvan Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Various entertainment venues at local businesses.

Friday, July 16

5PM – Pirate Activities throughout the village.

7PM – 10PM Best of the beach pirates Grog Crawl! Sponsored by Landshark Lager. Participating locations will have signature pirate grog for sampling throughout the area. Prizes and drawing at 11PM, Sunset Grill. Punch Cards available.

Crafter, Antiques, Vendors throughout the village.

Various entertainment venues at local businesses.

Saturday, July 17 – Family Fun Day

9AM - Breakfast with Pirates at the Pancake House on Main street.

Visit crafters, antiques, and vendor’s throughout the village.

10AM - Pirate’s Booty Treasure Hunt on the beach at 15th Ave; dig for buried gold coins and redeem for a toy at the “treasure chest.”

11am - Pirate Activities at the village band stand, including face painting and hat making

12PM - “How to Be a Pirate” class hosted by Captain Jack at the village bandstand.

1PM - 1st Annual “Pirate Boat Parade” begins from Fish Creek through the canal to the lake.

3PM - Earth Club Treasure Hunting on the beach at 13th Ave

3PM - 5PM The Paddy Nappers Pirate Band in the park

7:00PM - Pirate Zombie Walk starts near the canal continues to beach front ends at Bon Fire.

8:30PM - Family Bonfire on the beach at 15th Ave.

Various entertainment venues at local businesses.

Sunday, July 18

8AM - Pirate Annual Rum Runner 5k throughout the village staring near The Lake House

9AM - Breakfast with Pirates, Pancake House, Main street

9AM -Crafters, Antiques, and Vendor’s throughout the village

11AM - Pirate Activities at the village band stand

12PM - Annual Pirate Puppy Parade along Main Street staring near Dollar General

Various entertainment venues at local businesses.

2PM - Pirate Bloody Mary Crawl, Prizes

Want to be a volunteer? Contact Patrick at Saint6655@yahoo.com

Sylvan Beach asks you to abide by the no open container policy as they are offering a friendlier- family-oriented environment. Open container tickets will be issued for fines of $250.

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash