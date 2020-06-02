Amid so much hate, there's love too.

The protests around the world that began after the death of George Floyd while in police custody, have sparked chaos, riots and looting. But it's sparked peace, love and more importantly, conversation as well.

Police have been seen marching, kneeling and even praying with protesters.

Utica Police even joined the march on Sunday, holding a sign while walking among the protesters.

Rome Police supported the peaceful protests, holding up signs while holding hands.

Photo Credit - Rome Police Department via Iabriel Sumter

One protester even brought a case of water to a line of police officers in riot gear.

In North Carolina, Ken Nwadike Jr. gives hugs as part of his Free Hugs Project, an initiative that promotes peace, inspires change and raises awareness of social issues.

Instead of spreading hate and violence, let's focus on the love and kindness being shared among strangers and starting spreading change.

Tuesday, June 2nd, has been declared Black Out Tuesday, a day the music industry is coming together to protest racism and police violence in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Sony Music Nashville, UMG Nashville, Warner Music Nashville, Big Machine Label Group, BBR Music Group, Black River Entertainment, Curb Records, Big Loud Records, Concord and Rounder Records and New West Records have all joined the movement.

Performance rights organizations ASCAP, BMI and SESAC, along with Shane McAnally's SmackSongs, Adkins Publicity and other Nashville-based companies will also support the initiative.