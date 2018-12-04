AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Rochester Teen [UPDATE]

UPDATED 12:28 p.m.- The Rochester City Police Department is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was activated at 9:57 p.m. on 12/3/2018 regarding Joanna Coates. The child has been recovered safely.

The Rochester City Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl, they fear has been kidnapped.

State Police say they are investigating the possible abduction of Joanna Coates from LaSalle Street in Rochester around 7 p.m. on December 1st.

Joanna is a white female, approximately 14 years of age, with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing Timberland Boots, a blue Nike shirt and black leggings.

She is believed to have been abducted by 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez. He is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

The suspect was last seen traveling southeast of Rochester and he is believed to be heading to the New York City area. State police emphasize,

THE CHILD WAS TAKEN UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES THAT LEAD POLICE TO BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE IN IMMINENT DANGER OF SERIOUS HARM AND OR DEATH.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester City Police Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.