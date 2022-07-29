5 Amazing Homes You Could Only Buy If You Won Tonight’s Mega Millions

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing will be one of the largest in the history of the lottery and if you are the lucky winner a whole new world of luxury will be opened up to you.

How many times have you watched Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous or MTV Cribs and thought to yourself that you would love to own a home like that?

Well if you win tonight's Mega Millions 1+ Billion dollar jackpot there are some houses up for sale on Zillow that you could only afford if you are tonight's Mega Millions jackpot winner.

1000 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33462. This home is currently listed on Zillow for $106 million dollars and comes with everything you think would come with a home worth over $100 million dollars. This home has 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and over 17,000 square feet of living space.

9650 Cedarbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 - Currently listed for $250 million dollars, this home is the largest ever allowed to be constructed in Los Angeles. This home offers 19 bedrooms and 33 bathrooms with over 78,000 square feet of living space.

5468 W Carnelian Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 - Currently listed on Zillow for a mere $30 million dollars, this Idaho home has 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and over 10,00 feet of living space with amazing views.

142-203 Mahopac Avenue, Granite Springs, NY 10527 - Listed for $100 million dollars, this New York home has 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and over 24,000 square feet of living space.

2700 Point Ln, Highland Park, IL 60035 - This is former NBA great Michael Jordan's home. It is listed on Zillow for only $14,855,000 dollars and has 9 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms and of course is Michael Jordan's old Chicago home.

