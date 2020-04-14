Almanac Predicts CNY Summer 2020 Will Be A Scorcher

The Old Farmer's Almanac says Summer will be a sizzler in CNY.

The summer solstice is Saturday, June 20, at 5:44 PM EDT, and the first full day of Summer is Father's Day Sunday, June 21.

The Old Farmer's Almanac

The Farmers Almanac says we'll see above-normal temperatures in the northeast:

"April and May will have above-normal temperatures, with below-normal rainfall. Summer temperatures will be hotter than normal, with the hottest periods in mid-June, mid- to late July, and early August. Rainfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the south. September and October will be warmer and rainier than normal, with a tropical storm threat in mid-October."

noaa.gov

The Climate Prediction Center says the June-July-August outlook indicates temperatures above average in the eastern and western thirds of the US, including Alaska. Below-average seasonal mean temperatures are more likely for parts of the Central Plains.

