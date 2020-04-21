All 11 Times ‘Utica’ Has Come Up on Jeopardy!

Central New York has been well-represented on TV's most famous game show. In 1989 an attorney from Utica named Charlie Brown played two games before bowing out. That's just the tip of the Utica iceberg on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! has been one of television's longest running game shows and has a great online searchable database of every episode, starting in 1984, when Alex Trebek took over as host. (A word of warning: the database is an addictive wormhole that may suck you in for hours.) Our search revealed that "Utica" and other mentions of the Mohawk Valley region have been part of 10 questions and answers. Below is every instance, including the year and the category. You'll notice a couple of repeats.

1984 - TRANSPORTATION $500

A. Changing lines, you could have at one time ridden these from Freeport, IL to Utica

Q. What are streetcars?

1997 - COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES $800

A. Utica College is affiliated with this university in upstate New York

Q. What is Syracuse University?

1997 - U.S. GEOGRAPHY $500

A. Chief cities on the banks of this Hudson River tributary include Rome, Utica & Schenectady

Q. What is the Mohawk River?

1998 - PINPOINTS ON THE MAP $800

A. Utica in this state chose its name in 1798 by drawing it out of a hat

Q. What is New York?

2009 - STATES' GEOGRAPHIC CENTERS $800

A. 12 miles south of Oneida & 26 miles southwest of Utica

Q. What is New York?

2014 - "U". "S". CITIES $1000

A. Seat of Oneida County, between Albany & Buffalo

Q. What is Utica?

2013 - AT THE TRACK $400

A. The tracks of these mountains' "Scenic Railroad" run from Utica, New York to Lake Placid

Q. What are the Adirondacks?

2015 - COLLEGE KNOWLEDGE $2000

A. In 1946 this N.Y. university founded Utica College, which became independent in 1995

Q. What is Syracuse University?

2018 - U.S. GEOGRAPHY $2000

A. Rome & this city, whose name was drawn from a hat, form a metropolitan area in New York state

Q. What is Utica?

2019 - INITIALLY YOURS $400

A. In 1879 he founded his first 5-cent stores in Utica, New York & Lancaster, Penn.; the price ceiling was later raised to a dime

Q. Who is FW Woolworth?

