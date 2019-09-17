Alex Trebek offered Jeopardy! fans an update today on his continuing battle with pancreatic cancer, and unfortunately the news was not as positive as it had been recently. Although Trebek had been making “good progress” over the summer, his “numbers went south” after his doctors moved him from chemotherapy to immunotherapy. Now, he’s returning for more chemo.

Trebek lays out his status in this video:

Her’s the full text of Trebek’s comments:

One of the things I have learned in the past six months is that the course of pancreatic cancer treatment is not a straightforward affair. There are always curves and unexpected events. This summer, because I was making such good progress, we thought I was finished with chemo. That was a bit premature and certainly overoptimistic. I began immunotherapy, but that didn't go well. My numbers went south – dramatically and quickly. The doctors are now reexamining my situation, and it appears I will be having more chemo treatments ahead of me. Hey, they worked very well the first time, so we're expecting good results again. Please keep me in your good thoughts and prayers. It really means a lot.

Best wishes to Trebek on his treatment; hopefully he responds just as positively to the chemotherapy as he did the first time.