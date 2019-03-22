‘Adult Only’ Easter Egg Hunt In Rome

This Easter Egg Hunt in Downtown Rome is just for the adults!

Here's an Easter event just for the grownups. Starting at 6 PM on Friday, April 19, join other adults at City Hall Green for an Easter Egg Hunt in Downtown Rome.

City of Rome

Over 200 Easter Eggs will be hidden throughout Downtown Rome. Some eggs will be filled with candy while others will have prize tickets for gift certificates to local businesses. Whoever finds the golden egg wins two passes to the Cinema Capitol and dinner at Copperccino's.

At 7 PM prizes will be distributed at Copperccino's .