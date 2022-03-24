Upstate New York Billionaire Snags Unbelievable Real Estate Deal

Looks like we all need to be taking real estate advice from Adam Weistman because the man obviously knows how to wheel and deal. Case in point - he just bought a $25 million dollar mansion for $5 million dollars. Mind-blowing, right?

Get our free mobile app

In a time when the real estate market is booming and homebuyers have found themselves in sometimes pretty brutal bidding wars where home prices are being jacked up and going selling far beyond the asking price, our own Adam Weistman somehow managed to save a whopping 20 MILLION dollars on a New York property.

According to the New York Post, Adam Weistman, purchased a mansion in New York City from hedge fund billionaire John Paulson for $5 million dollars which is $20 million dollars less than its asking price. The New York Post speculates that the reason Weistman was able to snag the property at such a deep discount is that Paulsen and his estranged wife, Jenny, have been in the middle of a pretty ugly divorce for quite some time.

The 6,500-square-foot French Classical 1910 mansion isn't the only mansion Adam Weistman has recently purchased. According to the Wall Street Journal, Weistman shelled out $23.5 million dollars for a South Florida penthouse after he saw photos of it on Instagram and fell in love with it.

Adam Weistman is well known to the Southern Tier as the owner of Upstate Shredding and as the owner of a newly built cryptocurrency mining farm in Owego. Weistman's main residence is in Skaneateles where he and his wife operate a couple of restaurants including The Krebs, Elephant and the Dove, and the soon-to-be-opened eatery named for his daughter, Clover’s Cafe.

Weistman may have more money than any of us will ever see in our lifetime, but he is excellent about giving back to our community and even has a tender spot in his heart for sick kids, evident by his participation in Townsquare Media's yearly St. Jude Radiothon.

Oh, and Adam - if you're reading this, we found another property for sale that we think you should check out:

Take a Look Around Friendsville’s Historic Choconut Inn Robert Pornbeck, the owner of the Choconut Inn and real estate agent with Michael DeRosa Exchange, has decided to retire and is asking $875,000 for his historic gem which operates as a restaurant, bar, music venue, and wedding venue. If you're interested in owning a piece of NEPA history reach out to Robert Pornbeck at 607-343-7721.