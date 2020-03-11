Adam Sandler Show at Turning Stone Being Rescheduled

It was announced back in December that Adam Sandler would be making his only stop in New York State at Turning Stone Resort Casino this upcoming Sunday. The show sold out in minutes, and left many eager fans trying to find tickets with resale values hundreds of dollars higher than the original ticket price.

According to Turning Stone, tickets for the March 15th show will be honored for the new date. Refunds will be provided at the original point of sale. Ticketholders with questions are advised to call the Box Office at 800.771.7711.

All other events at Turning Stone will take place as scheduled.