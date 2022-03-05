Accused Carpetbagger Thieves Bagged Near Long Island Expressway

Accused Carpetbagger Thieves Bagged Near LIE

State Police say several arrests were made after East Hampton Village Police were called to the Balenciaga retail store located at 54 Newtown Lane in East Hampton at approximately 1:30pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Police responded after store employees reported that several people had entered the store and stole handbags. The approximate retail value of the stolen purses was approximately $90,000. The suspects, according to store employees, fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango.

Authorities say that "within minutes" the Durango was spotted by an East Hampton Village police officer, who tried to pull over the Durango but, police say, "the driver failed to comply."

Later a New York State Trooper saw the vehicle travelling on Sunrise Highway near Exit 63. The trooper also attempted to pull over the vehicle, but police say "the driver again failed to comply and drove off."

In a written release police say the vehicle was driven onto the Long Island Expressway where it became disabled near the Exit 69 off-ramp. Those inside the car attempted to run from the scene. State Police took one person into custody. Three others were located and arrested and short time later with the help of the Suffolk County Police Department.

"Numerous handbags were recovered from the scene identified as being from the theft in East Hampton," according to the NYSP.

The four suspects, all from Newark, New Jersey, were identified as:

Baseemah Davis (34 years old)

Ali Harris (28 years old)

Jamal Johns (25 years old)

Wazir Rodgers (24 years old)

All four were charged with Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree by the East Hampton Village Police Department.

In addition they were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree by the New York State Police.

Arraignments were scheduled at both the East Hampton Court and the Suffolk County First District Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

