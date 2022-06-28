A Farm Fit For A Gentleman, And Horses Too

Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm is located just on the outskirts of the historic village of Franklin in Delaware County.

It’s situated on 16 acres of partially wooded land, adjacent to the Ouleout Creek.

The original 1840's colonial farmhouse has been completely renovated and features well over $200,000 in improvements and upgrades.

Upgrades include: a new roof (house and out-building), new AC units, upgraded plumbing, heating and electrical services, new kitchen, baths.

The single-family residence features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A beautifully appointed eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, elegant copper farmhouse sink and classic coffered ceilings. Enjoy luxury hickory plank flooring throughout and radiant heat. Each room is highlighted with ornate handcrafted trim and timeless crown molding. There are spaces for everything and everyone.

A three bay, two-story barn/garage can house up to 8 vehicles or some horses as well.

Once a meat market, a 3800 square foot, one level concrete outbuilding with yet another garage, multiple workrooms and a loading dock is your blank canvas for rural living.

The red tool shed sits prominently between the two and could easily convert to a sizable chicken coop.

Exterior features on the house include a patio and porch, and a stream runs through the property.

Three multi-use buildings complete the package

The farm is located three hours to the George Washington Bridge and New Jersey and minutes from the I-88 corridor

The price tag for this beauty is $790,000.

Here's a look at the spectacular property from the inside and outside.

