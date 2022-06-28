Drunk 19-Year-Old Found After Disappearing In This Upstate NY Forest
A busy month for Forest Rangers shows why you should be more responsible when camping on state lands this summer.
Up in Hamilton County a group of friends were enjoying time at a campsite in the Town of Wells. At 11am, one 19-year-old from the group told everyone he was heading out to go fishing near the West Branch of the Sacanadaga River. He was allegedly under the influence.
As the day went on, the teen never returned to the campsite. Worried for their friend, the group called the Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for help.
It wasn't until 10 p.m. that the boy was found, luckily not too far from the campsite. Forest Rangers found through further investigation the boy was intoxicated and there was alcohol back at the campsite.
The rangers issued the group tickets for possession of alcohol by a minor. They were then all turned over to their parents.
The DEC Forest Rangers have been busy during the month of June. Here are some of the other incidents they had to respond to:
On June 16th, Rangers were sent to the Town of North Elba is Essex County. A 22-year-old from Pennsylvania suffered a head injury will hiking in Avalanche Pass. Forest Rangers found the man and helped bring him back to the trailhead for medical attention.
On the same day and town, Forest Rangers came to help a hiker with an ankle injury on Algonquin peak. The 30-year-old from Virginia was treated for her injuries and was taken down the hill for more help.
On June 19th, Forest Rangers were called to a wildfire in the Town of Black Brook up in Clinton County. The Saranac and Au Sable Forks fire departments were also called to help put out the seven-acre fire.