State Prison Van Winds Up on Roof in Route 365 Crash
A state prison van wound up on its roof after colliding with another vehicle in a crash near a state prison in Rome.
Not much information on the incident has been released by area police agencies but reports say the accident happened at the intersection of Route 365 and Lamphear Road at around 11:00 on Monday morning. The area where the crash occurred is just across from Mohawk Correctional Facility.
It's not known at this time if anyone was injured. There were no inmates being transported in that New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision vehicle at the time of the accident, WIBX 950 has learned.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
