Pop’s Place In Milford, NY Opens With New Owner After Almost 3 Years

After being in business for 28 years under the same owner who served their last ice cream on August 31, 2019 at Pop's Place in Milford, NY; Pop's Place has a new owner who has reopened Pop's Place's doors for hungry travelers or residents in the area.

Pop's Place is in such a sweet spot for tourists and residents alike, located off of Rt. 28 between Milford and Cooperstown.

According to Corey Hermann Jacobs, the menu is quite extensive from what it used to be. Pop's Place now serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a variety of ice cream treats. The menu includes everything from breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, french toast, omelets and traditional sides to all kinds of sandwiches, burgers, fried seafood baskets, subs, salads, and even vegetarian items. It seems like there's something for everyone on this menu.

You can eat in or take out at Pop's Place and it's open 7 days a week, 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. We welcome the opening of the new version of Pop's Place and wish the new owner success!

