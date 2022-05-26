A 17-year-old student at a high school about 20 minutes east of Rochester is facing charges of making a terroristic threat in connection with a social media posting.

That's according to New York State Police who were notified by the Ganada School Superintendent at around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon, who shared information that a student posed with ''what appeared to be an assault weapon which raised concerns to district officials..." a release from NYSP said.

After Troopers, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, and Macedon Police Department met with school officials, that student was taken into custody off school grounds, the release said.

A parent was present when the teen was interviewed by police, who ultimately charged him with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class-D felony. Troopers did not indicate if what 'appeared' to be an assault weapon in the posting was actually determined to be one, or if it had been located.

The student, whose name was not released, was arraigned on the charge and is due to appear in court on Friday, Troopers said.

Police also thanked the superintendent for immediately alert state police, "to ensure a speedy resolution to this matter," the release said, adding that they want to ensure residents that it was an isolated incident.

More information would be released when it became available, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

