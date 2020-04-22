9 Times Syracuse Sports Clues Showed Up on Jeopardy!
Syracuse has been a popular city over the years on Jeopardy!
Between 1999 and 2020, there have been 19 different contestants from Syracuse. There have also been dozens of answers and questions about Syracuse-related topics, including two Final Jeopardy clues. You can see the entire catalogue of Cuse-centric occurrences here, in the game show's comprehensive fan-designed database. Some of the most fun Syracuse references had to do with SU sports. Here they are:
2015 - SPORTS RULES (FINAL JEOPARDY CLUE)
A. The Syracuse owner created this in 1954 & it may have helped his team succeed the Lakers as champs the next year
Q. What is the 24-second shot clock?
2017 - GOALS $1000
A. Football was not the only field Jim Brown hit as a Syracuse senior, with 43 goals in only 10 games in this sport
Q. What is lacrosse?
2014 - ERNIE $800
A. In 1961 Ernie Davis of Syracuse won this trophy; no African American had before, not even Ernie's idol Jim Brown
Q. What is the Heisman Trophy?
2013 - COMPLETE DOM-INATION $1600
A. Syracuse Univ.'s domed stadium is named for this air-conditioning company that paid $2.75 million for the rights
Q. Who is Carrier
2010 - COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES $800
A. Jim Boeheim (1976-present)
Q. What is Syracuse University?
2004 - ESPN's TOP 10 ALL-TIME ATHLETES $600
A. No. 1: Lettered in hoops, football & lacrosse at Syracuse & if you think he couldn't act, ask his 11 "unclean" buddies
Q. Who is Jim Brown ("The Dirty Dozen")?
1990 - SPORTS TRIVIA $400
A. The Orangemen of Syracuse were NCAA champs in '88 & '89 in this Native American sport
Q. What is lacrosse?
1990 - SPORTS SHIFTS $300
A. In 1963 the NBA's Syracuse Nationals moved to Philadelphia & changed their name to this
Q. What is the 76ers?
1987 - SPORT SHIFTS $1000
A. When the NBA's Philadelphia '76ers played in Syracuse, they were known by this name
Q. What is the Nationals or Nats?