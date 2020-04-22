9 Times Syracuse Sports Clues Showed Up on Jeopardy!

Syracuse has been a popular city over the years on Jeopardy!

Between 1999 and 2020, there have been 19 different contestants from Syracuse. There have also been dozens of answers and questions about Syracuse-related topics, including two Final Jeopardy clues. You can see the entire catalogue of Cuse-centric occurrences here, in the game show's comprehensive fan-designed database. Some of the most fun Syracuse references had to do with SU sports. Here they are:

2015 - SPORTS RULES (FINAL JEOPARDY CLUE)

A. The Syracuse owner created this in 1954 & it may have helped his team succeed the Lakers as champs the next year

Q. What is the 24-second shot clock?

2017 - GOALS $1000

A. Football was not the only field Jim Brown hit as a Syracuse senior, with 43 goals in only 10 games in this sport

Q. What is lacrosse?

2014 - ERNIE $800

A. In 1961 Ernie Davis of Syracuse won this trophy; no African American had before, not even Ernie's idol Jim Brown

Q. What is the Heisman Trophy?

2013 - COMPLETE DOM-INATION $1600

A. Syracuse Univ.'s domed stadium is named for this air-conditioning company that paid $2.75 million for the rights

Q. Who is Carrier

2010 - COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES $800

A. Jim Boeheim (1976-present)

Q. What is Syracuse University?

2004 - ESPN's TOP 10 ALL-TIME ATHLETES $600

A. No. 1: Lettered in hoops, football & lacrosse at Syracuse & if you think he couldn't act, ask his 11 "unclean" buddies

Q. Who is Jim Brown ("The Dirty Dozen")?

1990 - SPORTS TRIVIA $400

A. The Orangemen of Syracuse were NCAA champs in '88 & '89 in this Native American sport

Q. What is lacrosse?

1990 - SPORTS SHIFTS $300

A. In 1963 the NBA's Syracuse Nationals moved to Philadelphia & changed their name to this

Q. What is the 76ers?

1987 - SPORT SHIFTS $1000

A. When the NBA's Philadelphia '76ers played in Syracuse, they were known by this name

Q. What is the Nationals or Nats?