9 Times Syracuse Sports Clues Showed Up on Jeopardy!

Ben Hider, Getty Images

Syracuse has been a popular city over the years on Jeopardy!

Between 1999 and 2020, there have been 19 different contestants from Syracuse. There have also been dozens of answers and questions about Syracuse-related topics, including two Final Jeopardy clues. You can see the entire catalogue of Cuse-centric occurrences here, in the game show's comprehensive fan-designed database. Some of the most fun Syracuse references had to do with SU sports. Here they are:

2015 - SPORTS RULES (FINAL JEOPARDY CLUE)
A. The Syracuse owner created this in 1954 & it may have helped his team succeed the Lakers as champs the next year
Q. What is the 24-second shot clock?

2017 - GOALS $1000
A. Football was not the only field Jim Brown hit as a Syracuse senior, with 43 goals in only 10 games in this sport
Q. What is lacrosse?

2014 - ERNIE $800
A. In 1961 Ernie Davis of Syracuse won this trophy; no African American had before, not even Ernie's idol Jim Brown
Q. What is the Heisman Trophy?

2013 - COMPLETE DOM-INATION $1600
A. Syracuse Univ.'s domed stadium is named for this air-conditioning company that paid $2.75 million for the rights
Q. Who is Carrier

2010 - COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACHES $800
A. Jim Boeheim (1976-present)
Q. What is Syracuse University?

2004 - ESPN's TOP 10 ALL-TIME ATHLETES $600
A. No. 1: Lettered in hoops, football & lacrosse at Syracuse & if you think he couldn't act, ask his 11 "unclean" buddies
Q. Who is Jim Brown ("The Dirty Dozen")?

1990 - SPORTS TRIVIA $400
A. The Orangemen of Syracuse were NCAA champs in '88 & '89 in this Native American sport
Q. What is lacrosse?

1990 - SPORTS SHIFTS $300
A. In 1963 the NBA's Syracuse Nationals moved to Philadelphia & changed their name to this
Q. What is the 76ers?

1987 - SPORT SHIFTS $1000
A. When the NBA's Philadelphia '76ers played in Syracuse, they were known by this name
Q. What is the Nationals or Nats?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Jeopardy, syracuse
Categories: Entertainment, New York News, Sports, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top