WOUR’S 2020 Memorial Day 500
This Memorial Day weekend, we counted down the Top 500 songs that we rock for your workday each and every day in Central New York.
The countdown started on Friday May 22nd at noon, and rocked right through 7PM Monday May 25th. Here's a look at our entire countdown, if you missed it anywhere:
|RANK
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|1
|AEROSMITH
|Sweet Emotion
|2
|QUEEN
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|3
|PINK FLOYD
|Another Brick In The Wall(Pt II)
|4
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Black Dog
|5
|KANSAS
|Carry On Wayward Son
|6
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Sweet Child O' Mine
|7
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Sweet Home Alabama
|8
|AC/DC
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|9
|BOSTON
|More Than A Feeling
|10
|JOAN JETT
|I Love Rock 'N Roll
|11
|SCORPIONS
|Rock You Like A Hurricane
|12
|EAGLES
|Hotel California
|13
|VAN HALEN
|Panama
|14
|WHITESNAKE
|Here I Go Again
|15
|DEF LEPPARD
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|16
|JOURNEY
|Don't Stop Believin'
|17
|RUSH
|Tom Sawyer
|18
|BILLY IDOL
|Rebel Yell
|19
|AEROSMITH
|Dream On
|20
|QUEEN
|We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
|21
|ZZ TOP
|Sharp Dressed Man
|22
|HEART
|Barracuda
|23
|TOM PETTY
|I Won't Back Down
|24
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Welcome To The Jungle
|25
|BLACK CROWES
|Hard To Handle
|26
|AC/DC
|Back In Black
|27
|PHIL COLLINS
|In The Air Tonight
|28
|BON JOVI
|Livin' On A Prayer
|29
|PINK FLOYD
|Comfortably Numb
|30
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Rock And Roll
|31
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|Mama, I'm Coming Home
|32
|DEF LEPPARD
|Photograph
|33
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Free Bird
|34
|SCORPIONS
|No One Like You
|35
|BOSTON
|Peace Of Mind
|36
|BLUE OYSTER CULT
|Don't Fear The Reaper
|37
|VAN HALEN
|Jump
|38
|EAGLES
|Life In The Fast Lane
|39
|BILLY IDOL
|White Wedding
|40
|AEROSMITH
|Walk This Way
|41
|ROLLING STONES
|Start Me Up
|42
|QUEEN
|Another One Bites The Dust
|43
|AC/DC
|Highway To Hell
|44
|STEVE MILLER
|The Joker
|45
|TOM PETTY
|Free Fallin'
|46
|RUSH
|Limelight
|47
|JOURNEY
|Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
|48
|BON JOVI
|Wanted Dead Or Alive
|49
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Immigrant Song
|50
|ZZ TOP
|Gimme All Your Lovin
|51
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Paradise City
|52
|BRYAN ADAMS
|Summer Of '69
|53
|BOB SEGER
|Turn The Page (Live Bullet)
|54
|BLACK SABBATH
|Paranoid
|55
|PINK FLOYD
|Wish You Were Here
|56
|CARS
|Just What I Needed
|57
|BILLY SQUIER
|The Stroke
|58
|HEART
|Crazy On You
|59
|PAT BENATAR
|Heartbreaker
|60
|AEROSMITH
|Rag Doll
|61
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|Jack & Diane
|62
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|Crazy Train
|63
|VAN HALEN
|Runnin' With The Devil
|64
|KISS
|Rock And Roll All Nite (Live)
|65
|JIMI HENDRIX
|All Along The Watchtower
|66
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Over The Hills And Far Away
|67
|CHEAP TRICK
|I Want You To Want Me (Live)
|68
|AC/DC
|Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
|69
|TOM PETTY
|Runnin' Down A Dream
|70
|BLUE OYSTER CULT
|Burnin' For You
|71
|QUEEN/DAVID BOWIE
|Under Pressure
|72
|EDDIE MONEY
|Take Me Home Tonight
|73
|ROLLING STONES
|Beast Of Burden
|74
|JOURNEY
|Any Way You Want It
|75
|FOGHAT
|Slow Ride
|76
|POLICE
|Roxanne
|77
|STEVE MILLER
|Rock'N Me
|78
|BON JOVI
|You Give Love A Bad Name
|79
|DEF LEPPARD
|Animal
|80
|WHO
|Who Are You
|81
|ZZ TOP
|Legs
|82
|GEORGE THOROGOOD
|Bad To The Bone
|83
|HEART
|Magic Man
|84
|PINK FLOYD
|Hey You
|85
|MOTLEY CRUE
|Girls, Girls, Girls
|86
|AEROSMITH
|Come Together
|87
|VAN HALEN
|Eruption/You Really Got Me
|88
|BAD COMPANY
|Feel Like Makin' Love
|89
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Ramble On
|90
|STYX
|Renegade
|91
|YES
|Owner Of A Lonely Heart
|92
|THIN LIZZY
|The Boys Are Back In Town
|93
|DIRE STRAITS
|Money For Nothing
|94
|JOURNEY
|Wheel In The Sky
|95
|AC/DC
|T.N.T.
|96
|FOREIGNER
|Juke Box Hero
|97
|TOM PETTY
|Refugee
|98
|PAT BENATAR
|Hit Me With Your Best Shot
|99
|ROLLING STONES
|Paint It, Black
|100
|QUEEN
|Fat Bottomed Girls
|101
|STEVIE NICKS
|Edge Of Seventeen
|102
|J. GEILS BAND
|Centerfold
|103
|38 SPECIAL
|Hold On Loosely
|104
|PINK FLOYD
|Young Lust
|105
|DEF LEPPARD
|Rock Of Ages
|106
|WHO
|Baba O'Riley
|107
|MOTLEY CRUE
|Kickstart My Heart
|108
|BILLY SQUIER
|Lonely Is The Night
|109
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|Go Your Own Way
|110
|VAN HALEN
|Intruder/Pretty Woman
|111
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Live And Let Die
|112
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Kashmir
|113
|DOORS
|Break On Through
|114
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|Small Town
|115
|ZZ TOP
|La Grange
|116
|FOREIGNER
|Cold As Ice
|117
|AC/DC
|Hells Bells
|118
|CLASH
|Should I Stay Or Should I Go
|119
|U2
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|120
|BAD COMPANY
|Bad Company
|121
|ROLLING STONES
|Miss You
|122
|STEVE MILLER
|Take The Money And Run
|123
|PINK FLOYD
|Money
|124
|DON HENLEY
|Boys Of Summer
|125
|JOAN JETT
|I Hate Myself For Loving You
|126
|TOM PETTY
|Mary Jane's Last Dance
|127
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Simple Man
|128
|AEROSMITH
|Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
|129
|DEF LEPPARD
|Foolin'
|130
|EDDIE MONEY
|Two Tickets To Paradise
|131
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Whole Lotta Love
|132
|ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
|Don't Bring Me Down
|133
|DEEP PURPLE
|Smoke On The Water
|134
|DIRE STRAITS
|Sultans Of Swing
|135
|GOLDEN EARRING
|Twilight Zone
|136
|FOREIGNER
|Hot Blooded
|137
|QUEEN
|Killer Queen
|138
|VAN HALEN
|Jamie's Cryin'
|139
|BAD COMPANY
|Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy
|140
|ZZ TOP
|Tush
|141
|JIMI HENDRIX
|Purple Haze
|142
|BON JOVI
|Bad Medicine
|143
|AC/DC
|Thunderstruck
|144
|BLACK SABBATH
|Iron Man
|145
|POISON
|Nothin' But A Good Time
|146
|ROLLING STONES
|(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
|147
|WHO
|Behind Blue Eyes
|148
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|What's Your Name
|149
|PINK FLOYD
|Brain Damage/Eclipse
|150
|BOB SEGER
|Old Time Rock & Roll
|151
|STEVE MILLER
|Threshold/Jet Airliner
|152
|EAGLES
|Take It Easy
|153
|AEROSMITH
|Janie's Got A Gun
|154
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Stairway To Heaven
|155
|TOM PETTY
|American Girl
|156
|POLICE
|Message In A Bottle
|157
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Knockin' On Heaven's Door
|158
|MOTLEY CRUE
|Home Sweet Home
|159
|RUSH
|Freewill
|160
|38 SPECIAL
|Caught Up In You
|161
|TOTO
|Hold The Line
|162
|CARS
|Good Times Roll
|163
|DEF LEPPARD
|Love Bites
|164
|MANFRED MANN
|Blinded By The Light
|165
|FREE
|All Right Now
|166
|U2
|I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
|167
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|Hurts So Good
|168
|AEROSMITH
|What It Takes
|169
|ERIC CLAPTON
|Cocaine
|170
|STYX
|Come Sail Away
|171
|VAN HALEN
|Hot For Teacher
|172
|LED ZEPPELIN
|The Ocean
|173
|ROLLING STONES
|Sympathy For The Devil
|174
|PAT BENATAR
|Love Is A Battlefield
|175
|TOM PETTY
|Don't Do Me Like That
|176
|AC/DC
|Moneytalks
|177
|BON JOVI
|Runaway
|178
|FOREIGNER
|Double Vision
|179
|PINK FLOYD
|Time
|180
|CLASH
|Rock The Casbah
|181
|EAGLES
|Already Gone
|182
|BILLY SQUIER
|Everybody Wants You
|183
|STEVE MILLER
|Fly Like An Eagle
|184
|CARS
|Let's Go
|185
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Gimme Three Steps
|186
|BOSTON
|Rock & Roll Band
|187
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|Flying High Again
|188
|QUEEN
|Somebody To Love
|189
|DEF LEPPARD
|Bringin' On The Heartbreak
|190
|DOORS
|People Are Strange
|191
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|The Chain
|192
|JIMI HENDRIX
|Foxey Lady
|193
|JOURNEY
|Lights
|194
|LED ZEPPELIN
|D'Yer Mak'er
|195
|RUSH
|The Spirit Of Radio
|196
|RATT
|Round And Round
|197
|AC/DC
|For Those About To Rock
|198
|AEROSMITH
|Love In An Elevator
|199
|BLACK CROWES
|She Talks To Angels
|200
|MOTLEY CRUE
|Dr. Feelgood
|201
|POISON
|Every Rose Has Its Thorn
|202
|POLICE
|Don't Stand So Close To Me
|203
|PAUL MCCARTNEY
|Live And Let Die
|204
|VAN HALEN
|Dance The Night Away
|205
|BOB SEGER
|Night Moves
|206
|GUESS WHO
|American Woman
|207
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Patience
|208
|TOM PETTY
|You Got Lucky
|209
|ROLLING STONES
|Gimme Shelter
|210
|QUEEN
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|211
|STEPPENWOLF
|Magic Carpet Ride
|212
|BILLY IDOL
|Dancing With Myself
|213
|QUIET RIOT
|Cum On Feel The Noize
|214
|SUPERTRAMP
|Give A Little Bit
|215
|LOVERBOY
|Working For The Weekend
|216
|ZZ TOP
|Cheap Sunglasses
|217
|BOSTON
|Foreplay/Long Time
|218
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|Dreams
|219
|CARS
|My Best Friend's Girl
|220
|PINK FLOYD
|Run Like Hell
|221
|ROMANTICS
|What I Like About You
|222
|DEF LEPPARD
|Armageddon It
|223
|KANSAS
|Dust In The Wind
|224
|JOE WALSH
|Life's Been Good
|225
|CHEAP TRICK
|Surrender (Live)
|226
|BRYAN ADAMS
|Run To You
|227
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|Take It On The Run
|228
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Fool In The Rain
|229
|U2
|With Or Without You
|230
|TOM PETTY
|Don't Come Around Here No More
|231
|VAN HALEN
|Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love
|232
|AEROSMITH
|The Other Side
|233
|GEORGIA SATELLITES
|Keep Your Hands To Yourself
|234
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|No More Tears
|235
|AC/DC
|Shoot To Thrill
|236
|FOREIGNER
|Feels Like The First Time
|237
|JIMI HENDRIX
|Fire
|238
|DEREK & THE DOMINOS
|Layla
|239
|DOORS
|Roadhouse Blues
|240
|RED RIDER
|Lunatic Fringe
|241
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|Pink Houses
|242
|POLICE
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|243
|NAZARETH
|Hair Of The Dog
|244
|JUDAS PRIEST
|You've Got Another Thing Comin
|245
|BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
|Born In The U.S.A.
|246
|ROLLING STONES
|You Can't Always Get What You Want
|247
|BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE
|You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
|248
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Hey Hey What Can I Do
|249
|PINK FLOYD
|Learning To Fly
|250
|TESLA
|Signs
|251
|GOLDEN EARRING
|Radar Love
|252
|BLACK SABBATH
|War Pigs
|253
|TOM PETTY
|Breakdown
|254
|AEROSMITH
|Livin' On The Edge
|255
|AUTOGRAPH
|Turn Up The Radio
|256
|BOSTON
|Don't Look Back
|257
|DEF LEPPARD
|Rocket
|258
|FOREIGNER
|Urgent
|259
|SCORPIONS
|Wind Of Change
|260
|VAN HALEN
|I'll Wait
|261
|JOURNEY
|Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
|262
|WHO
|Won't Get Fooled Again
|263
|CARS
|You Might Think
|264
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|Keep On Loving You
|265
|JOE WALSH
|Rocky Mountain Way
|266
|TALKING HEADS
|Burning Down The House
|267
|EDDIE MONEY
|Baby Hold On
|268
|BAD COMPANY
|Shooting Star
|269
|DOORS
|Hello, I Love You
|270
|BEATLES
|Come Together
|271
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|Shot In The Dark
|272
|WAR
|Low Rider
|273
|TWISTED SISTER
|We're Not Gonna Take It
|274
|LED ZEPPELIN
|All My Love
|275
|AC/DC
|Have A Drink On Me
|276
|ROLLING STONES
|It's Only Rock 'N Roll (But I Like It)
|277
|AEROSMITH
|Back In The Saddle
|278
|EAGLES
|Heartache Tonight
|279
|CREAM
|White Room
|280
|GEORGE THOROGOOD
|I Drink Alone
|281
|ASIA
|Heat Of The Moment
|282
|U2
|New Year's Day
|283
|CARS
|Shake It Up
|284
|STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN
|Pride And Joy
|285
|GREG KIHN BAND
|Breakup Song
|286
|TOM PETTY
|The Waiting
|287
|BOB SEGER
|Hollywood Nights
|288
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Call Me The Breeze
|289
|SKID ROW
|18 And Life
|290
|NIGHT RANGER
|Sister Christian
|291
|QUEEN
|You're My Best Friend
|292
|AC/DC
|It's A Long Way To The Top...
|293
|STYX
|Too Much Time On My Hands
|294
|VAN HALEN
|Right Now
|295
|BOSTON
|Smokin'
|296
|BAD COMPANY
|Can't Get Enough
|297
|ELTON JOHN
|Bennie And The Jets
|298
|DON HENLEY
|Dirty Laundry
|299
|NEIL YOUNG
|Rockin' In The Free World
|300
|DEF LEPPARD
|Hysteria
|301
|SAMMY HAGAR
|I Can't Drive 55
|302
|AEROSMITH
|Angel
|303
|JIMI HENDRIX
|Hey Joe
|304
|ROLLING STONES
|Jumpin' Jack Flash
|305
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|Bark At The Moon
|306
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Heartbreaker/Living Loving Maid
|307
|WHO
|Pinball Wizard
|308
|DOOBIE BROTHERS
|Black Water
|309
|DOORS
|Riders On The Storm
|310
|STEPPENWOLF
|Born To Be Wild
|311
|GEORGE THOROGOOD
|Who Do You Love
|312
|TOM PETTY
|You Don't Know How It Feels
|313
|JUDAS PRIEST
|Living After Midnight
|314
|EDDIE MONEY
|Shakin'
|315
|PAUL MCCARTNEY
|Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)
|316
|MARSHALL TUCKER BAND
|Can't You See
|317
|U2
|Sunday Bloody Sunday
|318
|BILLY IDOL
|Mony Mony
|319
|RUSH
|Closer To The Heart
|320
|RAM JAM
|Black Betty
|321
|EDGAR WINTER
|Free Ride
|322
|GREAT WHITE
|Once Bitten Twice Shy
|323
|JOURNEY
|Stone In Love
|324
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)
|325
|STEVE MILLER
|Jungle Love
|326
|VAN HALEN
|Why Can't This Be Love
|327
|SUPERTRAMP
|The Logical Song
|328
|BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE
|Takin' Care Of Business
|329
|ROBERT PALMER
|Addicted To Love
|330
|BILLY SQUIER
|My Kinda Lover
|331
|GRAND FUNK
|We're An American Band
|332
|LED ZEPPELIN
|What Is And What Should Never Be
|333
|NAZARETH
|Love Hurts
|334
|KISS
|Detroit Rock City
|335
|STYX
|Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)
|336
|EAGLES
|The Long Run
|337
|DOORS
|Touch Me
|338
|PETER FRAMPTON
|Show Me The Way (Live)
|339
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|Roll With The Changes
|340
|ROLLING STONES
|Honky Tonk Women
|341
|PETE TOWNSHEND
|Let My Love Open The Door
|342
|TOM PETTY
|Learning To Fly
|343
|AEROSMITH
|Same Old Song And Dance
|344
|FOREIGNER
|Head Games
|345
|ELTON JOHN
|Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
|346
|AC/DC
|Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution
|347
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|Authority Song
|348
|WHITESNAKE
|Still Of The Night
|349
|MOUNTAIN
|Mississippi Queen
|350
|PINK FLOYD
|Have A Cigar
|351
|DOOBIE BROTHERS
|Listen To The Music
|352
|DEF LEPPARD
|Too Late For Love
|353
|DAVID BOWIE
|Fame
|354
|ALICE COOPER
|School's Out
|355
|SANTANA
|Black Magic Woman
|356
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Going To California
|357
|PHIL COLLINS
|I Don't Care Anymore
|358
|RUSH
|Fly By Night
|359
|BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
|Born To Run
|360
|VAN HALEN
|And The Cradle Will Rock...
|361
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|Gold Dust Woman
|362
|CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL
|Have You Ever Seen The Rain
|363
|MOTLEY CRUE
|Smokin' In The Boys Room
|364
|ROLLING STONES
|Brown Sugar
|365
|STEVE MILLER
|Swingtown
|366
|R.E.M.
|The One I Love
|367
|TOM PETTY
|You Wreck Me
|368
|U2
|Mysterious Ways
|369
|CARS
|Bye Bye Love
|370
|SUPERTRAMP
|Breakfast In America
|371
|RICK DERRINGER
|Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
|372
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|Over The Mountain
|373
|EAGLES
|One Of These Nights
|374
|BOB SEGER
|Rock And Roll Never Forgets
|375
|GUNS N' ROSES
|November Rain
|376
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Misty Mountain Hop
|377
|WARREN ZEVON
|Werewolves Of London
|378
|BEATLES
|Revolution
|379
|PETER GABRIEL
|Sledgehammer
|380
|STEELY DAN
|Reeling In The Years
|381
|DIO
|Rainbow In The Dark
|382
|ZZ TOP
|Got Me Under Pressure
|383
|ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND
|Ramblin' Man
|384
|T REX
|Bang A Gong (Get It On)
|385
|VAN HALEN
|Dreams
|386
|DAVID BOWIE
|Changes
|387
|DOOBIE BROTHERS
|Long Train Runnin'
|388
|DOORS
|Love Her Madly
|389
|ROLLING STONES
|Shattered
|390
|WHO
|My Generation
|391
|MOLLY HATCHET
|Flirtin' With Disaster
|392
|PINK FLOYD
|Speak To Me/Breathe
|393
|ROBERT PALMER
|Bad Case Of Loving You
|394
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|Don't Stop
|395
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|I Need A Lover
|396
|BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
|Glory Days
|397
|KINKS
|Lola
|398
|JOAN JETT
|Bad Reputation
|399
|HEART
|Straight On
|400
|STEVE MILLER
|Abracadabra
|401
|TED NUGENT
|Cat Scratch Fever
|402
|ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
|Evil Woman
|403
|BRYAN ADAMS
|Cuts Like A Knife
|404
|BOSTON
|Feelin' Satisfied
|405
|GENESIS
|That's All
|406
|TOM PETTY
|Into The Great Wide Open
|407
|WHITESNAKE
|Is This Love
|408
|BOB SEGER
|Her Strut
|409
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Houses Of The Holy
|410
|STYX
|Fooling Yourself (The Angry Man)
|411
|PETER FRAMPTON
|Baby, I Love Your Way (Live)
|412
|POLICE
|Every Breath You Take
|413
|CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL
|Fortunate Son
|414
|CARS
|You're All I've Got Tonight
|415
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|Time For Me To Fly
|416
|VAN HALEN
|Finish What Ya Started
|417
|SKID ROW
|I Remember You
|418
|DOOBIE BROTHERS
|China Grove
|419
|JOE WALSH
|All Night Long
|420
|ERIC CLAPTON
|I Shot The Sheriff
|421
|DOORS
|Light My Fire
|422
|PAUL MCCARTNEY
|Band On The Run
|423
|DAVID BOWIE
|Space Oddity
|424
|ROLLING STONES
|She's So Cold
|425
|DIRE STRAITS
|Walk Of Life
|426
|AC/DC
|Who Made Who
|427
|KANSAS
|Point Of Know Return
|428
|U2
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|429
|SUPERTRAMP
|Goodbye Stranger
|430
|WHO
|You Better You Bet
|431
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Good Times Bad Times
|432
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Saturday Night Special
|433
|STEVIE NICKS
|Stand Back
|434
|TOM PETTY
|Here Comes My Girl
|435
|BOSTON
|Something About You
|436
|ALICE COOPER
|No More Mr Nice Guy
|437
|TESLA
|Love Song
|438
|DAVID ESSEX
|Rock On
|439
|BOB SEGER
|Fire Down Below
|440
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Mr. Brownstone
|441
|JOURNEY
|Who's Crying Now
|442
|POLICE
|Synchronicity II
|443
|TED NUGENT
|Stranglehold
|444
|DOORS
|L.A. Woman
|445
|VAN HALEN
|Unchained
|446
|JOHN C MELLENCAMP
|Crumblin' Down
|447
|BEATLES
|While My Guitar Gently Weeps
|448
|ROLLING STONES
|Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo...
|449
|TOMMY TUTONE
|867-5309/Jenny
|450
|ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
|Do Ya
|451
|PINK FLOYD
|Us & Them
|452
|DAVID BOWIE
|Let's Dance
|453
|FOREIGNER
|Long, Long Way From Home
|454
|TALKING HEADS
|Once In A Lifetime
|455
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|You Make Loving Fun
|456
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Dancing Days
|457
|STEALERS WHEEL
|Stuck In The Middle With You
|458
|BLACK CROWES
|Twice As Hard
|459
|ROD STEWART
|Maggie May
|460
|SAMMY HAGAR
|There's Only One Way To Rock
|461
|VAN HALEN
|Dancing In The Street
|462
|RUSH
|Subdivisions
|463
|AC/DC
|Girls Got Rhythm
|464
|STEELY DAN
|Do It Again
|465
|OZZY OSBOURNE
|I Don't Know
|466
|BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE
|Let It Ride
|467
|R.E.M.
|Losing My Religion
|468
|EDGAR WINTER
|Frankenstein
|469
|GEORGE THOROGOOD
|One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
|470
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|That Smell
|471
|JOHN CAFFERTY
|On The Dark Side
|472
|EDDIE MONEY
|Think I'm In Love
|473
|BOB SEGER
|Mainstreet
|474
|SUPERTRAMP
|Take The Long Way Home
|475
|GENESIS
|Land Of Confusion
|476
|GRAND FUNK
|Some Kind Of Wonderful
|477
|CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL
|Bad Moon Rising
|478
|GUNS N' ROSES
|Civil War
|479
|SANTANA
|Evil Ways
|480
|BILLY IDOL
|Cradle Of Love
|481
|WHO
|Eminence Front
|482
|BAD COMPANY
|Ready For Love
|483
|FOREIGNER
|Blue Morning, Blue Day
|484
|BILLY SQUIER
|In The Dark
|485
|LOVERBOY
|Turn Me Loose
|486
|AEROSMITH
|Train Kept A-Rollin'
|487
|FLEETWOOD MAC
|Gypsy
|488
|LED ZEPPELIN
|Trampled Under Foot
|489
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|Ridin' The Storm Out (Live)
|490
|STEVIE NICKS/TOM PETTY
|Stop Draggin' My Heart Around
|491
|GRATEFUL DEAD
|Touch Of Grey
|492
|U2
|Desire
|493
|STYX
|The Grand Illusion
|494
|38 SPECIAL
|Rockin' Into The Night
|495
|LYNYRD SKYNYRD
|Tuesday's Gone
|496
|POLICE
|Wrapped Around Your Finger
|497
|DAVID BOWIE
|Modern Love
|498
|AC/DC
|Shot Down In Flames
|499
|J. GEILS BAND
|Freeze-Frame
|500
|JAMES GANG
|Funk #49