WOUR’S 2020 Memorial Day 500

This Memorial Day weekend, we counted down the Top 500 songs that we rock for your workday each and every day in Central New York.

The countdown started on Friday May 22nd at noon, and rocked right through 7PM Monday May 25th. Here's a look at our entire countdown, if you missed it anywhere:

RANKARTISTTITLE
1AEROSMITHSweet Emotion
2QUEENBohemian Rhapsody
3PINK FLOYDAnother Brick In The Wall(Pt II)
4LED ZEPPELINBlack Dog
5KANSASCarry On Wayward Son
6GUNS N' ROSESSweet Child O' Mine
7LYNYRD SKYNYRDSweet Home Alabama
8AC/DCYou Shook Me All Night Long
9BOSTONMore Than A Feeling
10JOAN JETTI Love Rock 'N Roll
11SCORPIONSRock You Like A Hurricane
12EAGLESHotel California
13VAN HALENPanama
14WHITESNAKEHere I Go Again
15DEF LEPPARDPour Some Sugar On Me
16JOURNEYDon't Stop Believin'
17RUSHTom Sawyer
18BILLY IDOLRebel Yell
19AEROSMITHDream On
20QUEENWe Will Rock You/We Are The Champions
21ZZ TOPSharp Dressed Man
22HEARTBarracuda
23TOM PETTYI Won't Back Down
24GUNS N' ROSESWelcome To The Jungle
25BLACK CROWESHard To Handle
26AC/DCBack In Black
27PHIL COLLINSIn The Air Tonight
28BON JOVILivin' On A Prayer
29PINK FLOYDComfortably Numb
30LED ZEPPELINRock And Roll
31OZZY OSBOURNEMama, I'm Coming Home
32DEF LEPPARDPhotograph
33LYNYRD SKYNYRDFree Bird
34SCORPIONSNo One Like You
35BOSTONPeace Of Mind
36BLUE OYSTER CULTDon't Fear The Reaper
37VAN HALENJump
38EAGLESLife In The Fast Lane
39BILLY IDOLWhite Wedding
40AEROSMITHWalk This Way
41ROLLING STONESStart Me Up
42QUEENAnother One Bites The Dust
43AC/DCHighway To Hell
44STEVE MILLERThe Joker
45TOM PETTYFree Fallin'
46RUSHLimelight
47JOURNEYSeparate Ways (Worlds Apart)
48BON JOVIWanted Dead Or Alive
49LED ZEPPELINImmigrant Song
50ZZ TOPGimme All Your Lovin
51GUNS N' ROSESParadise City
52BRYAN ADAMSSummer Of '69
53BOB SEGERTurn The Page (Live Bullet)
54BLACK SABBATHParanoid
55PINK FLOYDWish You Were Here
56CARSJust What I Needed
57BILLY SQUIERThe Stroke
58HEARTCrazy On You
59PAT BENATARHeartbreaker
60AEROSMITHRag Doll
61JOHN C MELLENCAMPJack & Diane
62OZZY OSBOURNECrazy Train
63VAN HALENRunnin' With The Devil
64KISSRock And Roll All Nite (Live)
65JIMI HENDRIXAll Along The Watchtower
66LED ZEPPELINOver The Hills And Far Away
67CHEAP TRICKI Want You To Want Me (Live)
68AC/DCDirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
69TOM PETTYRunnin' Down A Dream
70BLUE OYSTER CULTBurnin' For You
71QUEEN/DAVID BOWIEUnder Pressure
72EDDIE MONEYTake Me Home Tonight
73ROLLING STONESBeast Of Burden
74JOURNEYAny Way You Want It
75FOGHATSlow Ride
76POLICERoxanne
77STEVE MILLERRock'N Me
78BON JOVIYou Give Love A Bad Name
79DEF LEPPARDAnimal
80WHOWho Are You
81ZZ TOPLegs
82GEORGE THOROGOODBad To The Bone
83HEARTMagic Man
84PINK FLOYDHey You
85MOTLEY CRUEGirls, Girls, Girls
86AEROSMITHCome Together
87VAN HALENEruption/You Really Got Me
88BAD COMPANYFeel Like Makin' Love
89LED ZEPPELINRamble On
90STYXRenegade
91YESOwner Of A Lonely Heart
92THIN LIZZYThe Boys Are Back In Town
93DIRE STRAITSMoney For Nothing
94JOURNEYWheel In The Sky
95AC/DCT.N.T.
96FOREIGNERJuke Box Hero
97TOM PETTYRefugee
98PAT BENATARHit Me With Your Best Shot
99ROLLING STONESPaint It, Black
100QUEENFat Bottomed Girls
101STEVIE NICKSEdge Of Seventeen
102J. GEILS BANDCenterfold
10338 SPECIALHold On Loosely
104PINK FLOYDYoung Lust
105DEF LEPPARDRock Of Ages
106WHOBaba O'Riley
107MOTLEY CRUEKickstart My Heart
108BILLY SQUIERLonely Is The Night
109FLEETWOOD MACGo Your Own Way
110VAN HALENIntruder/Pretty Woman
111GUNS N' ROSESLive And Let Die
112LED ZEPPELINKashmir
113DOORSBreak On Through
114JOHN C MELLENCAMPSmall Town
115ZZ TOPLa Grange
116FOREIGNERCold As Ice
117AC/DCHells Bells
118CLASHShould I Stay Or Should I Go
119U2Pride (In The Name Of Love)
120BAD COMPANYBad Company
121ROLLING STONESMiss You
122STEVE MILLERTake The Money And Run
123PINK FLOYDMoney
124DON HENLEYBoys Of Summer
125JOAN JETTI Hate Myself For Loving You
126TOM PETTYMary Jane's Last Dance
127LYNYRD SKYNYRDSimple Man
128AEROSMITHDude (Looks Like A Lady)
129DEF LEPPARDFoolin'
130EDDIE MONEYTwo Tickets To Paradise
131LED ZEPPELINWhole Lotta Love
132ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRADon't Bring Me Down
133DEEP PURPLESmoke On The Water
134DIRE STRAITSSultans Of Swing
135GOLDEN EARRINGTwilight Zone
136FOREIGNERHot Blooded
137QUEENKiller Queen
138VAN HALENJamie's Cryin'
139BAD COMPANYRock 'N' Roll Fantasy
140ZZ TOPTush
141JIMI HENDRIXPurple Haze
142BON JOVIBad Medicine
143AC/DCThunderstruck
144BLACK SABBATHIron Man
145POISONNothin' But A Good Time
146ROLLING STONES(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
147WHOBehind Blue Eyes
148LYNYRD SKYNYRDWhat's Your Name
149PINK FLOYDBrain Damage/Eclipse
150BOB SEGEROld Time Rock & Roll
151STEVE MILLERThreshold/Jet Airliner
152EAGLESTake It Easy
153AEROSMITHJanie's Got A Gun
154LED ZEPPELINStairway To Heaven
155TOM PETTYAmerican Girl
156POLICEMessage In A Bottle
157GUNS N' ROSESKnockin' On Heaven's Door
158MOTLEY CRUEHome Sweet Home
159RUSHFreewill
16038 SPECIALCaught Up In You
161TOTOHold The Line
162CARSGood Times Roll
163DEF LEPPARDLove Bites
164MANFRED MANNBlinded By The Light
165FREEAll Right Now
166U2I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
167JOHN C MELLENCAMPHurts So Good
168AEROSMITHWhat It Takes
169ERIC CLAPTONCocaine
170STYXCome Sail Away
171VAN HALENHot For Teacher
172LED ZEPPELINThe Ocean
173ROLLING STONESSympathy For The Devil
174PAT BENATARLove Is A Battlefield
175TOM PETTYDon't Do Me Like That
176AC/DCMoneytalks
177BON JOVIRunaway
178FOREIGNERDouble Vision
179PINK FLOYDTime
180CLASHRock The Casbah
181EAGLESAlready Gone
182BILLY SQUIEREverybody Wants You
183STEVE MILLERFly Like An Eagle
184CARSLet's Go
185LYNYRD SKYNYRDGimme Three Steps
186BOSTONRock & Roll Band
187OZZY OSBOURNEFlying High Again
188QUEENSomebody To Love
189DEF LEPPARDBringin' On The Heartbreak
190DOORSPeople Are Strange
191FLEETWOOD MACThe Chain
192JIMI HENDRIXFoxey Lady
193JOURNEYLights
194LED ZEPPELIND'Yer Mak'er
195RUSHThe Spirit Of Radio
196RATTRound And Round
197AC/DCFor Those About To Rock
198AEROSMITHLove In An Elevator
199BLACK CROWESShe Talks To Angels
200MOTLEY CRUEDr. Feelgood
201POISONEvery Rose Has Its Thorn
202POLICEDon't Stand So Close To Me
203PAUL MCCARTNEYLive And Let Die
204VAN HALENDance The Night Away
205BOB SEGERNight Moves
206GUESS WHOAmerican Woman
207GUNS N' ROSESPatience
208TOM PETTYYou Got Lucky
209ROLLING STONESGimme Shelter
210QUEENCrazy Little Thing Called Love
211STEPPENWOLFMagic Carpet Ride
212BILLY IDOLDancing With Myself
213QUIET RIOTCum On Feel The Noize
214SUPERTRAMPGive A Little Bit
215LOVERBOYWorking For The Weekend
216ZZ TOPCheap Sunglasses
217BOSTONForeplay/Long Time
218FLEETWOOD MACDreams
219CARSMy Best Friend's Girl
220PINK FLOYDRun Like Hell
221ROMANTICSWhat I Like About You
222DEF LEPPARDArmageddon It
223KANSASDust In The Wind
224JOE WALSHLife's Been Good
225CHEAP TRICKSurrender (Live)
226BRYAN ADAMSRun To You
227REO SPEEDWAGONTake It On The Run
228LED ZEPPELINFool In The Rain
229U2With Or Without You
230TOM PETTYDon't Come Around Here No More
231VAN HALENAin't Talkin 'Bout Love
232AEROSMITHThe Other Side
233GEORGIA SATELLITESKeep Your Hands To Yourself
234OZZY OSBOURNENo More Tears
235AC/DCShoot To Thrill
236FOREIGNERFeels Like The First Time
237JIMI HENDRIXFire
238DEREK & THE DOMINOSLayla
239DOORSRoadhouse Blues
240RED RIDERLunatic Fringe
241JOHN C MELLENCAMPPink Houses
242POLICEEvery Little Thing She Does Is Magic
243NAZARETHHair Of The Dog
244JUDAS PRIESTYou've Got Another Thing Comin
245BRUCE SPRINGSTEENBorn In The U.S.A.
246ROLLING STONESYou Can't Always Get What You Want
247BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVEYou Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
248LED ZEPPELINHey Hey What Can I Do
249PINK FLOYDLearning To Fly
250TESLASigns
251GOLDEN EARRINGRadar Love
252BLACK SABBATHWar Pigs
253TOM PETTYBreakdown
254AEROSMITHLivin' On The Edge
255AUTOGRAPHTurn Up The Radio
256BOSTONDon't Look Back
257DEF LEPPARDRocket
258FOREIGNERUrgent
259SCORPIONSWind Of Change
260VAN HALENI'll Wait
261JOURNEYLovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
262WHOWon't Get Fooled Again
263CARSYou Might Think
264REO SPEEDWAGONKeep On Loving You
265JOE WALSHRocky Mountain Way
266TALKING HEADSBurning Down The House
267EDDIE MONEYBaby Hold On
268BAD COMPANYShooting Star
269DOORSHello, I Love You
270BEATLESCome Together
271OZZY OSBOURNEShot In The Dark
272WARLow Rider
273TWISTED SISTERWe're Not Gonna Take It
274LED ZEPPELINAll My Love
275AC/DCHave A Drink On Me
276ROLLING STONESIt's Only Rock 'N Roll (But I Like It)
277AEROSMITHBack In The Saddle
278EAGLESHeartache Tonight
279CREAMWhite Room
280GEORGE THOROGOODI Drink Alone
281ASIAHeat Of The Moment
282U2New Year's Day
283CARSShake It Up
284STEVIE RAY VAUGHANPride And Joy
285GREG KIHN BANDBreakup Song
286TOM PETTYThe Waiting
287BOB SEGERHollywood Nights
288LYNYRD SKYNYRDCall Me The Breeze
289SKID ROW18 And Life
290NIGHT RANGERSister Christian
291QUEENYou're My Best Friend
292AC/DCIt's A Long Way To The Top...
293STYXToo Much Time On My Hands
294VAN HALENRight Now
295BOSTONSmokin'
296BAD COMPANYCan't Get Enough
297ELTON JOHNBennie And The Jets
298DON HENLEYDirty Laundry
299NEIL YOUNGRockin' In The Free World
300DEF LEPPARDHysteria
301SAMMY HAGARI Can't Drive 55
302AEROSMITHAngel
303JIMI HENDRIXHey Joe
304ROLLING STONESJumpin' Jack Flash
305OZZY OSBOURNEBark At The Moon
306LED ZEPPELINHeartbreaker/Living Loving Maid
307WHOPinball Wizard
308DOOBIE BROTHERSBlack Water
309DOORSRiders On The Storm
310STEPPENWOLFBorn To Be Wild
311GEORGE THOROGOODWho Do You Love
312TOM PETTYYou Don't Know How It Feels
313JUDAS PRIESTLiving After Midnight
314EDDIE MONEYShakin'
315PAUL MCCARTNEYMaybe I'm Amazed (Live)
316MARSHALL TUCKER BANDCan't You See
317U2Sunday Bloody Sunday
318BILLY IDOLMony Mony
319RUSHCloser To The Heart
320RAM JAMBlack Betty
321EDGAR WINTERFree Ride
322GREAT WHITEOnce Bitten Twice Shy
323JOURNEYStone In Love
324FLEETWOOD MACRhiannon (Will You Ever Win)
325STEVE MILLERJungle Love
326VAN HALENWhy Can't This Be Love
327SUPERTRAMPThe Logical Song
328BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVETakin' Care Of Business
329ROBERT PALMERAddicted To Love
330BILLY SQUIERMy Kinda Lover
331GRAND FUNKWe're An American Band
332LED ZEPPELINWhat Is And What Should Never Be
333NAZARETHLove Hurts
334KISSDetroit Rock City
335STYXBlue Collar Man (Long Nights)
336EAGLESThe Long Run
337DOORSTouch Me
338PETER FRAMPTONShow Me The Way (Live)
339REO SPEEDWAGONRoll With The Changes
340ROLLING STONESHonky Tonk Women
341PETE TOWNSHENDLet My Love Open The Door
342TOM PETTYLearning To Fly
343AEROSMITHSame Old Song And Dance
344FOREIGNERHead Games
345ELTON JOHNSaturday Night's Alright For Fighting
346AC/DCRock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution
347JOHN C MELLENCAMPAuthority Song
348WHITESNAKEStill Of The Night
349MOUNTAINMississippi Queen
350PINK FLOYDHave A Cigar
351DOOBIE BROTHERSListen To The Music
352DEF LEPPARDToo Late For Love
353DAVID BOWIEFame
354ALICE COOPERSchool's Out
355SANTANABlack Magic Woman
356LED ZEPPELINGoing To California
357PHIL COLLINSI Don't Care Anymore
358RUSHFly By Night
359BRUCE SPRINGSTEENBorn To Run
360VAN HALENAnd The Cradle Will Rock...
361FLEETWOOD MACGold Dust Woman
362CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVALHave You Ever Seen The Rain
363MOTLEY CRUESmokin' In The Boys Room
364ROLLING STONESBrown Sugar
365STEVE MILLERSwingtown
366R.E.M.The One I Love
367TOM PETTYYou Wreck Me
368U2Mysterious Ways
369CARSBye Bye Love
370SUPERTRAMPBreakfast In America
371RICK DERRINGERRock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
372OZZY OSBOURNEOver The Mountain
373EAGLESOne Of These Nights
374BOB SEGERRock And Roll Never Forgets
375GUNS N' ROSESNovember Rain
376LED ZEPPELINMisty Mountain Hop
377WARREN ZEVONWerewolves Of London
378BEATLESRevolution
379PETER GABRIELSledgehammer
380STEELY DANReeling In The Years
381DIORainbow In The Dark
382ZZ TOPGot Me Under Pressure
383ALLMAN BROTHERS BANDRamblin' Man
384T REXBang A Gong (Get It On)
385VAN HALENDreams
386DAVID BOWIEChanges
387DOOBIE BROTHERSLong Train Runnin'
388DOORSLove Her Madly
389ROLLING STONESShattered
390WHOMy Generation
391MOLLY HATCHETFlirtin' With Disaster
392PINK FLOYDSpeak To Me/Breathe
393ROBERT PALMERBad Case Of Loving You
394FLEETWOOD MACDon't Stop
395JOHN C MELLENCAMPI Need A Lover
396BRUCE SPRINGSTEENGlory Days
397KINKSLola
398JOAN JETTBad Reputation
399HEARTStraight On
400STEVE MILLERAbracadabra
401TED NUGENTCat Scratch Fever
402ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRAEvil Woman
403BRYAN ADAMSCuts Like A Knife
404BOSTONFeelin' Satisfied
405GENESISThat's All
406TOM PETTYInto The Great Wide Open
407WHITESNAKEIs This Love
408BOB SEGERHer Strut
409LED ZEPPELINHouses Of The Holy
410STYXFooling Yourself (The Angry Man)
411PETER FRAMPTONBaby, I Love Your Way (Live)
412POLICEEvery Breath You Take
413CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVALFortunate Son
414CARSYou're All I've Got Tonight
415REO SPEEDWAGONTime For Me To Fly
416VAN HALENFinish What Ya Started
417SKID ROWI Remember You
418DOOBIE BROTHERSChina Grove
419JOE WALSHAll Night Long
420ERIC CLAPTONI Shot The Sheriff
421DOORSLight My Fire
422PAUL MCCARTNEYBand On The Run
423DAVID BOWIESpace Oddity
424ROLLING STONESShe's So Cold
425DIRE STRAITSWalk Of Life
426AC/DCWho Made Who
427KANSASPoint Of Know Return
428U2Where The Streets Have No Name
429SUPERTRAMPGoodbye Stranger
430WHOYou Better You Bet
431LED ZEPPELINGood Times Bad Times
432LYNYRD SKYNYRDSaturday Night Special
433STEVIE NICKSStand Back
434TOM PETTYHere Comes My Girl
435BOSTONSomething About You
436ALICE COOPERNo More Mr Nice Guy
437TESLALove Song
438DAVID ESSEXRock On
439BOB SEGERFire Down Below
440GUNS N' ROSESMr. Brownstone
441JOURNEYWho's Crying Now
442POLICESynchronicity II
443TED NUGENTStranglehold
444DOORSL.A. Woman
445VAN HALENUnchained
446JOHN C MELLENCAMPCrumblin' Down
447BEATLESWhile My Guitar Gently Weeps
448ROLLING STONESDoo Doo Doo Doo Doo...
449TOMMY TUTONE867-5309/Jenny
450ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRADo Ya
451PINK FLOYDUs & Them
452DAVID BOWIELet's Dance
453FOREIGNERLong, Long Way From Home
454TALKING HEADSOnce In A Lifetime
455FLEETWOOD MACYou Make Loving Fun
456LED ZEPPELINDancing Days
457STEALERS WHEELStuck In The Middle With You
458BLACK CROWESTwice As Hard
459ROD STEWARTMaggie May
460SAMMY HAGARThere's Only One Way To Rock
461VAN HALENDancing In The Street
462RUSHSubdivisions
463AC/DCGirls Got Rhythm
464STEELY DANDo It Again
465OZZY OSBOURNEI Don't Know
466BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVELet It Ride
467R.E.M.Losing My Religion
468EDGAR WINTERFrankenstein
469GEORGE THOROGOODOne Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer
470LYNYRD SKYNYRDThat Smell
471JOHN CAFFERTYOn The Dark Side
472EDDIE MONEYThink I'm In Love
473BOB SEGERMainstreet
474SUPERTRAMPTake The Long Way Home
475GENESISLand Of Confusion
476GRAND FUNKSome Kind Of Wonderful
477CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVALBad Moon Rising
478GUNS N' ROSESCivil War
479SANTANAEvil Ways
480BILLY IDOLCradle Of Love
481WHOEminence Front
482BAD COMPANYReady For Love
483FOREIGNERBlue Morning, Blue Day
484BILLY SQUIERIn The Dark
485LOVERBOYTurn Me Loose
486AEROSMITHTrain Kept A-Rollin'
487FLEETWOOD MACGypsy
488LED ZEPPELINTrampled Under Foot
489REO SPEEDWAGONRidin' The Storm Out (Live)
490STEVIE NICKS/TOM PETTYStop Draggin' My Heart Around
491GRATEFUL DEADTouch Of Grey
492U2Desire
493STYXThe Grand Illusion
49438 SPECIALRockin' Into The Night
495LYNYRD SKYNYRDTuesday's Gone
496POLICEWrapped Around Your Finger
497DAVID BOWIEModern Love
498AC/DCShot Down In Flames
499J. GEILS BANDFreeze-Frame
500JAMES GANGFunk #49

 

