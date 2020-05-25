WOUR’S 2020 Memorial Day 500

RANK ARTIST TITLE

1 AEROSMITH Sweet Emotion

2 QUEEN Bohemian Rhapsody

3 PINK FLOYD Another Brick In The Wall(Pt II)

4 LED ZEPPELIN Black Dog

5 KANSAS Carry On Wayward Son

6 GUNS N' ROSES Sweet Child O' Mine

7 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Sweet Home Alabama

8 AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long

9 BOSTON More Than A Feeling

10 JOAN JETT I Love Rock 'N Roll

11 SCORPIONS Rock You Like A Hurricane

12 EAGLES Hotel California

13 VAN HALEN Panama

14 WHITESNAKE Here I Go Again

15 DEF LEPPARD Pour Some Sugar On Me

16 JOURNEY Don't Stop Believin'

17 RUSH Tom Sawyer

18 BILLY IDOL Rebel Yell

19 AEROSMITH Dream On

20 QUEEN We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions

21 ZZ TOP Sharp Dressed Man

22 HEART Barracuda

23 TOM PETTY I Won't Back Down

24 GUNS N' ROSES Welcome To The Jungle

25 BLACK CROWES Hard To Handle

26 AC/DC Back In Black

27 PHIL COLLINS In The Air Tonight

28 BON JOVI Livin' On A Prayer

29 PINK FLOYD Comfortably Numb

30 LED ZEPPELIN Rock And Roll

31 OZZY OSBOURNE Mama, I'm Coming Home

32 DEF LEPPARD Photograph

33 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Free Bird

34 SCORPIONS No One Like You

35 BOSTON Peace Of Mind

36 BLUE OYSTER CULT Don't Fear The Reaper

37 VAN HALEN Jump

38 EAGLES Life In The Fast Lane

39 BILLY IDOL White Wedding

40 AEROSMITH Walk This Way

41 ROLLING STONES Start Me Up

42 QUEEN Another One Bites The Dust

43 AC/DC Highway To Hell

44 STEVE MILLER The Joker

45 TOM PETTY Free Fallin'

46 RUSH Limelight

47 JOURNEY Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

48 BON JOVI Wanted Dead Or Alive

49 LED ZEPPELIN Immigrant Song

50 ZZ TOP Gimme All Your Lovin

51 GUNS N' ROSES Paradise City

52 BRYAN ADAMS Summer Of '69

53 BOB SEGER Turn The Page (Live Bullet)

54 BLACK SABBATH Paranoid

55 PINK FLOYD Wish You Were Here

56 CARS Just What I Needed

57 BILLY SQUIER The Stroke

58 HEART Crazy On You

59 PAT BENATAR Heartbreaker

60 AEROSMITH Rag Doll

61 JOHN C MELLENCAMP Jack & Diane

62 OZZY OSBOURNE Crazy Train

63 VAN HALEN Runnin' With The Devil

64 KISS Rock And Roll All Nite (Live)

65 JIMI HENDRIX All Along The Watchtower

66 LED ZEPPELIN Over The Hills And Far Away

67 CHEAP TRICK I Want You To Want Me (Live)

68 AC/DC Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

69 TOM PETTY Runnin' Down A Dream

70 BLUE OYSTER CULT Burnin' For You

71 QUEEN/DAVID BOWIE Under Pressure

72 EDDIE MONEY Take Me Home Tonight

73 ROLLING STONES Beast Of Burden

74 JOURNEY Any Way You Want It

75 FOGHAT Slow Ride

76 POLICE Roxanne

77 STEVE MILLER Rock'N Me

78 BON JOVI You Give Love A Bad Name

79 DEF LEPPARD Animal

80 WHO Who Are You

81 ZZ TOP Legs

82 GEORGE THOROGOOD Bad To The Bone

83 HEART Magic Man

84 PINK FLOYD Hey You

85 MOTLEY CRUE Girls, Girls, Girls

86 AEROSMITH Come Together

87 VAN HALEN Eruption/You Really Got Me

88 BAD COMPANY Feel Like Makin' Love

89 LED ZEPPELIN Ramble On

90 STYX Renegade

91 YES Owner Of A Lonely Heart

92 THIN LIZZY The Boys Are Back In Town

93 DIRE STRAITS Money For Nothing

94 JOURNEY Wheel In The Sky

95 AC/DC T.N.T.

96 FOREIGNER Juke Box Hero

97 TOM PETTY Refugee

98 PAT BENATAR Hit Me With Your Best Shot

99 ROLLING STONES Paint It, Black

100 QUEEN Fat Bottomed Girls

101 STEVIE NICKS Edge Of Seventeen

102 J. GEILS BAND Centerfold

103 38 SPECIAL Hold On Loosely

104 PINK FLOYD Young Lust

105 DEF LEPPARD Rock Of Ages

106 WHO Baba O'Riley

107 MOTLEY CRUE Kickstart My Heart

108 BILLY SQUIER Lonely Is The Night

109 FLEETWOOD MAC Go Your Own Way

110 VAN HALEN Intruder/Pretty Woman

111 GUNS N' ROSES Live And Let Die

112 LED ZEPPELIN Kashmir

113 DOORS Break On Through

114 JOHN C MELLENCAMP Small Town

115 ZZ TOP La Grange

116 FOREIGNER Cold As Ice

117 AC/DC Hells Bells

118 CLASH Should I Stay Or Should I Go

119 U2 Pride (In The Name Of Love)

120 BAD COMPANY Bad Company

121 ROLLING STONES Miss You

122 STEVE MILLER Take The Money And Run

123 PINK FLOYD Money

124 DON HENLEY Boys Of Summer

125 JOAN JETT I Hate Myself For Loving You

126 TOM PETTY Mary Jane's Last Dance

127 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Simple Man

128 AEROSMITH Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

129 DEF LEPPARD Foolin'

130 EDDIE MONEY Two Tickets To Paradise

131 LED ZEPPELIN Whole Lotta Love

132 ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Don't Bring Me Down

133 DEEP PURPLE Smoke On The Water

134 DIRE STRAITS Sultans Of Swing

135 GOLDEN EARRING Twilight Zone

136 FOREIGNER Hot Blooded

137 QUEEN Killer Queen

138 VAN HALEN Jamie's Cryin'

139 BAD COMPANY Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy

140 ZZ TOP Tush

141 JIMI HENDRIX Purple Haze

142 BON JOVI Bad Medicine

143 AC/DC Thunderstruck

144 BLACK SABBATH Iron Man

145 POISON Nothin' But A Good Time

146 ROLLING STONES (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

147 WHO Behind Blue Eyes

148 LYNYRD SKYNYRD What's Your Name

149 PINK FLOYD Brain Damage/Eclipse

150 BOB SEGER Old Time Rock & Roll

151 STEVE MILLER Threshold/Jet Airliner

152 EAGLES Take It Easy

153 AEROSMITH Janie's Got A Gun

154 LED ZEPPELIN Stairway To Heaven

155 TOM PETTY American Girl

156 POLICE Message In A Bottle

157 GUNS N' ROSES Knockin' On Heaven's Door

158 MOTLEY CRUE Home Sweet Home

159 RUSH Freewill

160 38 SPECIAL Caught Up In You

161 TOTO Hold The Line

162 CARS Good Times Roll

163 DEF LEPPARD Love Bites

164 MANFRED MANN Blinded By The Light

165 FREE All Right Now

166 U2 I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

167 JOHN C MELLENCAMP Hurts So Good

168 AEROSMITH What It Takes

169 ERIC CLAPTON Cocaine

170 STYX Come Sail Away

171 VAN HALEN Hot For Teacher

172 LED ZEPPELIN The Ocean

173 ROLLING STONES Sympathy For The Devil

174 PAT BENATAR Love Is A Battlefield

175 TOM PETTY Don't Do Me Like That

176 AC/DC Moneytalks

177 BON JOVI Runaway

178 FOREIGNER Double Vision

179 PINK FLOYD Time

180 CLASH Rock The Casbah

181 EAGLES Already Gone

182 BILLY SQUIER Everybody Wants You

183 STEVE MILLER Fly Like An Eagle

184 CARS Let's Go

185 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Gimme Three Steps

186 BOSTON Rock & Roll Band

187 OZZY OSBOURNE Flying High Again

188 QUEEN Somebody To Love

189 DEF LEPPARD Bringin' On The Heartbreak

190 DOORS People Are Strange

191 FLEETWOOD MAC The Chain

192 JIMI HENDRIX Foxey Lady

193 JOURNEY Lights

194 LED ZEPPELIN D'Yer Mak'er

195 RUSH The Spirit Of Radio

196 RATT Round And Round

197 AC/DC For Those About To Rock

198 AEROSMITH Love In An Elevator

199 BLACK CROWES She Talks To Angels

200 MOTLEY CRUE Dr. Feelgood

201 POISON Every Rose Has Its Thorn

202 POLICE Don't Stand So Close To Me

203 PAUL MCCARTNEY Live And Let Die

204 VAN HALEN Dance The Night Away

205 BOB SEGER Night Moves

206 GUESS WHO American Woman

207 GUNS N' ROSES Patience

208 TOM PETTY You Got Lucky

209 ROLLING STONES Gimme Shelter

210 QUEEN Crazy Little Thing Called Love

211 STEPPENWOLF Magic Carpet Ride

212 BILLY IDOL Dancing With Myself

213 QUIET RIOT Cum On Feel The Noize

214 SUPERTRAMP Give A Little Bit

215 LOVERBOY Working For The Weekend

216 ZZ TOP Cheap Sunglasses

217 BOSTON Foreplay/Long Time

218 FLEETWOOD MAC Dreams

219 CARS My Best Friend's Girl

220 PINK FLOYD Run Like Hell

221 ROMANTICS What I Like About You

222 DEF LEPPARD Armageddon It

223 KANSAS Dust In The Wind

224 JOE WALSH Life's Been Good

225 CHEAP TRICK Surrender (Live)

226 BRYAN ADAMS Run To You

227 REO SPEEDWAGON Take It On The Run

228 LED ZEPPELIN Fool In The Rain

229 U2 With Or Without You

230 TOM PETTY Don't Come Around Here No More

231 VAN HALEN Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love

232 AEROSMITH The Other Side

233 GEORGIA SATELLITES Keep Your Hands To Yourself

234 OZZY OSBOURNE No More Tears

235 AC/DC Shoot To Thrill

236 FOREIGNER Feels Like The First Time

237 JIMI HENDRIX Fire

238 DEREK & THE DOMINOS Layla

239 DOORS Roadhouse Blues

240 RED RIDER Lunatic Fringe

241 JOHN C MELLENCAMP Pink Houses

242 POLICE Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

243 NAZARETH Hair Of The Dog

244 JUDAS PRIEST You've Got Another Thing Comin

245 BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Born In The U.S.A.

246 ROLLING STONES You Can't Always Get What You Want

247 BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

248 LED ZEPPELIN Hey Hey What Can I Do

249 PINK FLOYD Learning To Fly

250 TESLA Signs

251 GOLDEN EARRING Radar Love

252 BLACK SABBATH War Pigs

253 TOM PETTY Breakdown

254 AEROSMITH Livin' On The Edge

255 AUTOGRAPH Turn Up The Radio

256 BOSTON Don't Look Back

257 DEF LEPPARD Rocket

258 FOREIGNER Urgent

259 SCORPIONS Wind Of Change

260 VAN HALEN I'll Wait

261 JOURNEY Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

262 WHO Won't Get Fooled Again

263 CARS You Might Think

264 REO SPEEDWAGON Keep On Loving You

265 JOE WALSH Rocky Mountain Way

266 TALKING HEADS Burning Down The House

267 EDDIE MONEY Baby Hold On

268 BAD COMPANY Shooting Star

269 DOORS Hello, I Love You

270 BEATLES Come Together

271 OZZY OSBOURNE Shot In The Dark

272 WAR Low Rider

273 TWISTED SISTER We're Not Gonna Take It

274 LED ZEPPELIN All My Love

275 AC/DC Have A Drink On Me

276 ROLLING STONES It's Only Rock 'N Roll (But I Like It)

277 AEROSMITH Back In The Saddle

278 EAGLES Heartache Tonight

279 CREAM White Room

280 GEORGE THOROGOOD I Drink Alone

281 ASIA Heat Of The Moment

282 U2 New Year's Day

283 CARS Shake It Up

284 STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN Pride And Joy

285 GREG KIHN BAND Breakup Song

286 TOM PETTY The Waiting

287 BOB SEGER Hollywood Nights

288 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Call Me The Breeze

289 SKID ROW 18 And Life

290 NIGHT RANGER Sister Christian

291 QUEEN You're My Best Friend

292 AC/DC It's A Long Way To The Top...

293 STYX Too Much Time On My Hands

294 VAN HALEN Right Now

295 BOSTON Smokin'

296 BAD COMPANY Can't Get Enough

297 ELTON JOHN Bennie And The Jets

298 DON HENLEY Dirty Laundry

299 NEIL YOUNG Rockin' In The Free World

300 DEF LEPPARD Hysteria

301 SAMMY HAGAR I Can't Drive 55

302 AEROSMITH Angel

303 JIMI HENDRIX Hey Joe

304 ROLLING STONES Jumpin' Jack Flash

305 OZZY OSBOURNE Bark At The Moon

306 LED ZEPPELIN Heartbreaker/Living Loving Maid

307 WHO Pinball Wizard

308 DOOBIE BROTHERS Black Water

309 DOORS Riders On The Storm

310 STEPPENWOLF Born To Be Wild

311 GEORGE THOROGOOD Who Do You Love

312 TOM PETTY You Don't Know How It Feels

313 JUDAS PRIEST Living After Midnight

314 EDDIE MONEY Shakin'

315 PAUL MCCARTNEY Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)

316 MARSHALL TUCKER BAND Can't You See

317 U2 Sunday Bloody Sunday

318 BILLY IDOL Mony Mony

319 RUSH Closer To The Heart

320 RAM JAM Black Betty

321 EDGAR WINTER Free Ride

322 GREAT WHITE Once Bitten Twice Shy

323 JOURNEY Stone In Love

324 FLEETWOOD MAC Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win)

325 STEVE MILLER Jungle Love

326 VAN HALEN Why Can't This Be Love

327 SUPERTRAMP The Logical Song

328 BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE Takin' Care Of Business

329 ROBERT PALMER Addicted To Love

330 BILLY SQUIER My Kinda Lover

331 GRAND FUNK We're An American Band

332 LED ZEPPELIN What Is And What Should Never Be

333 NAZARETH Love Hurts

334 KISS Detroit Rock City

335 STYX Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)

336 EAGLES The Long Run

337 DOORS Touch Me

338 PETER FRAMPTON Show Me The Way (Live)

339 REO SPEEDWAGON Roll With The Changes

340 ROLLING STONES Honky Tonk Women

341 PETE TOWNSHEND Let My Love Open The Door

342 TOM PETTY Learning To Fly

343 AEROSMITH Same Old Song And Dance

344 FOREIGNER Head Games

345 ELTON JOHN Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting

346 AC/DC Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution

347 JOHN C MELLENCAMP Authority Song

348 WHITESNAKE Still Of The Night

349 MOUNTAIN Mississippi Queen

350 PINK FLOYD Have A Cigar

351 DOOBIE BROTHERS Listen To The Music

352 DEF LEPPARD Too Late For Love

353 DAVID BOWIE Fame

354 ALICE COOPER School's Out

355 SANTANA Black Magic Woman

356 LED ZEPPELIN Going To California

357 PHIL COLLINS I Don't Care Anymore

358 RUSH Fly By Night

359 BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Born To Run

360 VAN HALEN And The Cradle Will Rock...

361 FLEETWOOD MAC Gold Dust Woman

362 CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Have You Ever Seen The Rain

363 MOTLEY CRUE Smokin' In The Boys Room

364 ROLLING STONES Brown Sugar

365 STEVE MILLER Swingtown

366 R.E.M. The One I Love

367 TOM PETTY You Wreck Me

368 U2 Mysterious Ways

369 CARS Bye Bye Love

370 SUPERTRAMP Breakfast In America

371 RICK DERRINGER Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo

372 OZZY OSBOURNE Over The Mountain

373 EAGLES One Of These Nights

374 BOB SEGER Rock And Roll Never Forgets

375 GUNS N' ROSES November Rain

376 LED ZEPPELIN Misty Mountain Hop

377 WARREN ZEVON Werewolves Of London

378 BEATLES Revolution

379 PETER GABRIEL Sledgehammer

380 STEELY DAN Reeling In The Years

381 DIO Rainbow In The Dark

382 ZZ TOP Got Me Under Pressure

383 ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Ramblin' Man

384 T REX Bang A Gong (Get It On)

385 VAN HALEN Dreams

386 DAVID BOWIE Changes

387 DOOBIE BROTHERS Long Train Runnin'

388 DOORS Love Her Madly

389 ROLLING STONES Shattered

390 WHO My Generation

391 MOLLY HATCHET Flirtin' With Disaster

392 PINK FLOYD Speak To Me/Breathe

393 ROBERT PALMER Bad Case Of Loving You

394 FLEETWOOD MAC Don't Stop

395 JOHN C MELLENCAMP I Need A Lover

396 BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Glory Days

397 KINKS Lola

398 JOAN JETT Bad Reputation

399 HEART Straight On

400 STEVE MILLER Abracadabra

401 TED NUGENT Cat Scratch Fever

402 ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Evil Woman

403 BRYAN ADAMS Cuts Like A Knife

404 BOSTON Feelin' Satisfied

405 GENESIS That's All

406 TOM PETTY Into The Great Wide Open

407 WHITESNAKE Is This Love

408 BOB SEGER Her Strut

409 LED ZEPPELIN Houses Of The Holy

410 STYX Fooling Yourself (The Angry Man)

411 PETER FRAMPTON Baby, I Love Your Way (Live)

412 POLICE Every Breath You Take

413 CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Fortunate Son

414 CARS You're All I've Got Tonight

415 REO SPEEDWAGON Time For Me To Fly

416 VAN HALEN Finish What Ya Started

417 SKID ROW I Remember You

418 DOOBIE BROTHERS China Grove

419 JOE WALSH All Night Long

420 ERIC CLAPTON I Shot The Sheriff

421 DOORS Light My Fire

422 PAUL MCCARTNEY Band On The Run

423 DAVID BOWIE Space Oddity

424 ROLLING STONES She's So Cold

425 DIRE STRAITS Walk Of Life

426 AC/DC Who Made Who

427 KANSAS Point Of Know Return

428 U2 Where The Streets Have No Name

429 SUPERTRAMP Goodbye Stranger

430 WHO You Better You Bet

431 LED ZEPPELIN Good Times Bad Times

432 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Saturday Night Special

433 STEVIE NICKS Stand Back

434 TOM PETTY Here Comes My Girl

435 BOSTON Something About You

436 ALICE COOPER No More Mr Nice Guy

437 TESLA Love Song

438 DAVID ESSEX Rock On

439 BOB SEGER Fire Down Below

440 GUNS N' ROSES Mr. Brownstone

441 JOURNEY Who's Crying Now

442 POLICE Synchronicity II

443 TED NUGENT Stranglehold

444 DOORS L.A. Woman

445 VAN HALEN Unchained

446 JOHN C MELLENCAMP Crumblin' Down

447 BEATLES While My Guitar Gently Weeps

448 ROLLING STONES Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo...

449 TOMMY TUTONE 867-5309/Jenny

450 ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA Do Ya

451 PINK FLOYD Us & Them

452 DAVID BOWIE Let's Dance

453 FOREIGNER Long, Long Way From Home

454 TALKING HEADS Once In A Lifetime

455 FLEETWOOD MAC You Make Loving Fun

456 LED ZEPPELIN Dancing Days

457 STEALERS WHEEL Stuck In The Middle With You

458 BLACK CROWES Twice As Hard

459 ROD STEWART Maggie May

460 SAMMY HAGAR There's Only One Way To Rock

461 VAN HALEN Dancing In The Street

462 RUSH Subdivisions

463 AC/DC Girls Got Rhythm

464 STEELY DAN Do It Again

465 OZZY OSBOURNE I Don't Know

466 BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE Let It Ride

467 R.E.M. Losing My Religion

468 EDGAR WINTER Frankenstein

469 GEORGE THOROGOOD One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

470 LYNYRD SKYNYRD That Smell

471 JOHN CAFFERTY On The Dark Side

472 EDDIE MONEY Think I'm In Love

473 BOB SEGER Mainstreet

474 SUPERTRAMP Take The Long Way Home

475 GENESIS Land Of Confusion

476 GRAND FUNK Some Kind Of Wonderful

477 CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Bad Moon Rising

478 GUNS N' ROSES Civil War

479 SANTANA Evil Ways

480 BILLY IDOL Cradle Of Love

481 WHO Eminence Front

482 BAD COMPANY Ready For Love

483 FOREIGNER Blue Morning, Blue Day

484 BILLY SQUIER In The Dark

485 LOVERBOY Turn Me Loose

486 AEROSMITH Train Kept A-Rollin'

487 FLEETWOOD MAC Gypsy

488 LED ZEPPELIN Trampled Under Foot

489 REO SPEEDWAGON Ridin' The Storm Out (Live)

490 STEVIE NICKS/TOM PETTY Stop Draggin' My Heart Around

491 GRATEFUL DEAD Touch Of Grey

492 U2 Desire

493 STYX The Grand Illusion

494 38 SPECIAL Rockin' Into The Night

495 LYNYRD SKYNYRD Tuesday's Gone

496 POLICE Wrapped Around Your Finger

497 DAVID BOWIE Modern Love

498 AC/DC Shot Down In Flames

499 J. GEILS BAND Freeze-Frame