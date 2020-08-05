New York State Troopers Save Four Year Old Drowning Victim

Too often we think of State Police Troopers as the people who are writing us speeding tickets when we're in a hurry to get somewhere. Fortunately, they are trained to do way more, like saving a four-year-old girl from drowning.

Troopers April Roberts and Daniel Gilmore used their training to revive a Town of New Paltz youngster. The pair were responding to a call regarding an unconscious and unresponsive four-year-old victim of a drowning.

The Troopers immediately started CPR upon arriving at the scene, then Trooper Roberts grabbed her Division-issued automated external defibrillator from her troop car and began administering shocks. This led to the recovery of a pulse on the young girl. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Assistance was also provided by a Town of New Paltz Police Officer and two off-duty nurses. This would make you think there was someone from above looking out for the young girl.

