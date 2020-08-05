Stay in a Cabin with Its Own Private Waterfall Just 2 Hours from Utica

If you love waterfalls, get ready to book your stay at a New York AirBnB that comes with its own private waterfall, just 2 hours from Utica.

The Roxbury Waterfall House straddles a mountain creek, and there's a waterfall right in the 'backyard.' On top of the incredible views, there are also two private swimming holes you can use to cool down on a hot summer day, one under the base of the waterfall and another bigger swimming hole a short hike away.

Credit: AirBnB.com

The A-frame house is decorated in a red, retro style - but let's face it, you're not there for the interior design - you're there for the setting. There isn't a single window that doesn't give you a stunning view. On top of the great view, the house also includes other amenities: a pool table room, Weber charcoal grill, a full kitchen with eating area and a living room that has a TV with basic cable. WIFI is available throughout the house as well.

Credit: AirBnB.com

The house sleeps 6 in 3 bedrooms, but you'll have to leave Fido at home; pets aren't allowed.

The house is situated between the towns of Roxbury and Margaretville, about a 2 hour drive from Utica. Can you imagine sitting on the back deck, taking in your own private waterfall? To make your reservation, and get more information, got to airbnb.com.