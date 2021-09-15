7 Foods That Will Bring You Back to Being a Kid
I think we've all tried most of these.
With school open across the Mohawk Valley and some of us missing being a kid, we thought it might be fun to reminisce about some of the foods that you remember eating as a kid. Depending on how old you are will have a lot to do with how you answer our "lighting question"
What food do you think of as soon as I say it's from your childhood?
Here are seven more foods that will make you miss being a kid....did we miss any?
7 Foods That Will Bring You Back to Being A kid
Foods that we loved as kids.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)