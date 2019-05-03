6 Cool Festivals to Check Out Near CNY the First Weekend of May

Having a little cabin fever? It's May, and you don't have to be at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby in order to have some fun. And, hey, let's face it, when it comes to festivals: we obviously can't put all our eggs in the Woodstock 50 basket anyway.

May brings spring flowers and lots of cool outdoor festivals you could take part in near Central New York. There's a lot of great stuff going on that you might never have heard of...and might just enjoy. All of these cool events begin and/or take place the first weekend in May, featuring food, music, camping, sports, the arts and more. Here's what's going on:

The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance's 100th Anniversary Gala, May 4 in Geneva

Proceeds go to a scholarship fund for those going into the fields of hospitality and tourism.

Eat Adirondack Restaurant Week, May 3-10 in Lake Placid

Sponsored by eateries in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Wilmington and Long Lake.

The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival, May 1-5 in Buffalo

Live music, a kimono demonstration, boat rides on Mirror Lake, puppet shows, origami and more.

The Greater Lewiston Smelt Festival, May 3 in Lewiston

Enjoy free samples of smelt, a smelt eating contest, and photographs with the Smelt King.

The Great Valley Fireman's 2019 Regatta, May 3-5 in Great Valley

There's a 10-mile race, food, camping, and a costume contest. This year's theme is "Revenge of the Nerds," so get out your pocket protectors.