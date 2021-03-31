Attending A Concert in 2021? You’ll Need More Than A Ticket

When concerts return what will the experience be like? The answer is, concerts have already returned and with huge festivals being announced and more on the way, the experience appears to be somewhat different from what we might be used to. According to NEWS10 ABC, recently there was a concert held in Barcelona, Spain with 5,000 fans in attendance. That is almost difficult to imagine.

If 5,000 at a concert in March of 2021 seems to soon, it probably is. The difference with this show is that the fans agreed to be part of a research project if you will. Concertgoers agreed to furnish public health authorities with information regarding their health following the show.

Here are some of the details from that night:

5,000 attendance

Each ticket holder needed to pass a same-day coronavirus screening

High-quality face masks were distributed and fans were required to wear them

The screening test and face mask were included in the price of the ticket

According to NBC4, more than 5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With doses getting into more arms it appears we are getting closer to seeing concerts. Of course you may need your Excelsior Pass more than an all access pass.

Bonnaroo announced their 2021 line-up on Wednesday featuring Foo Fighters as the Friday night headliner. The festival will take place September 2-5 in Manchester, TN.

The Governors Ball in NYC is scheduled for September 24-26. Line-up announced soon. Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL is scheduled for November 11-14. Line-up announced soon.

Even with the quick pacing of the vaccine it appears masks are a certainty along with other mandates placed by states, artists, promoters, etc. We already have some shows scheduled for 2021 and little by little more are being held rather than rescheduled. Here are some New York shows currently scheduled to take place:

June 14 - Allman Betts Band at The Egg

June 19 - Thunderstruck - Tribute to AC/DC at Cohoes Music Hall

July 22 - The Black Crowes at SPAC

August 10 - The Doobie Brothers at SPAC

September 22 - Robin Trower at The Egg

November 20 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts at Palace Theatre

Dates subject to change

It looks like the wait for live music is getting shorter as concert promoters start moving forward. It appears the vaccine, masks and testing are more of a concert ticket in 2021 than the actual ticket.

